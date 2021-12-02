F1

“It’s just like Suzuka but with walls!”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares his concerns over the ‘insanely’ high speed layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

"It's just like Suzuka but with walls!": Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares his concerns over the 'insanely' high speed layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I feel so great for those seniors": Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh reveal the incredible emotions surrounding Michigan's upset over Ohio State in CFP rankings
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It's just like Suzuka but with walls!": Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares his concerns over the 'insanely' high speed layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
“It’s just like Suzuka but with walls!”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares his concerns over the ‘insanely’ high speed layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Christian Horner thinks that racing in the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend is going to…