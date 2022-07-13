When a six year old Alex Albon won the 2002 British Grand Prix prediction contest against 10,000 people just by listing his favorite F1 drivers

William’s Alex Albon entered and won a prediction competition against 10,000 people after listing his top five favourite drivers in order.

British Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races during the calendar year. Thai-British driver Alex Albon has had the opportunity to drive on the iconic track since his karting days.

Moreover, he also got an opportunity to win a competition that was not related to him driving the car. Instead, there was a contest held to predict the top five drivers of the 2002 British Grand Prix.

It takes a lot to predict a race standing especially with a sport like Formula One. Statistical calculations, driver’s history, and team performances are a few of the ways to predict a post-race standing.

However, a six-year-old Alex Albon had a very different strategy to predict the top five standings. It is very difficult for a six-year-old to take team performance, and statistics into consideration while making a prediction.

Possibly Albon was a scientist when he was six years old as he simply listed his top five favourite drivers in order for the competition.

Alex Albon makes accurate prediction of the 2002 British Grand Prix

Alex Albon won the competition to everyone’s surprise. Yes, you read it absolutely right. He got a gift from his favourite driver as well.

The Williams’ driver received a signed Silverstone poster signed by the winner and his favourite driver Michael Schumacher himself.

The 2002 British Grand Prix had the Ferrari dominating on the wet Silverstone Circuit. Seven times world champion won the race over 14 seconds ahead of his teammate Rubens Barrichello.

Albon had spot-on accuracy with his prediction. William’s Juan Pablo Montoya finished third ahead of BAR Honda’s duo Jacques Villeneuve and Olivier Panis.

