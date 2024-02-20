“It’s Not Just Adrian”: Max Verstappen Honors Red Bull’s Unsung Heroes While Praising Newey’s Genius

Red Bull have dominated the previous two seasons and also shattered multiple longstanding records last year. The Milton Keynes outfit broke McLaren’s 35-year-old record with 12 straight wins. Although it has certainly been an outstanding team effort that has helped Red Bull achieve so much success, they mostly credit one person on their side and that is Adrian Newey. Max Verstappen too seems to share the same belief. However, the three-time champion feels that even the rest of the team must receive equal credit.

Verstappen stated, as per X (formerly Twitter), “We must also pay tribute to the entire group of people behind it [success]. Because it’s not just Adrian, it’s the whole group of engineers around him who also do an incredible job”.

With 21 victories from 22 races in 2023, Red Bull has set yet another record that looks insurmountable. Now, the team from Milton Keynes will hope to achieve a similar kind of success in 2024 since the regulations remain relatively stable.

Max Verstappen does not believe 2024 will be as dominant as 2023 for Red Bull

In their pursuit of the 2023 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship titles, Max Verstappen and Red Bull broke more records. While chasing perfection, Verstappen himself won a record 19 of the 22 races. In the process, the Dutchman also set another record as he won 10 straight races, beginning in Miami and ending in Italy.

That is not it as he also registered a record for the most podiums and points in a season. However, despite having such a stellar season last year, Verstappen believes that in 2024 the F1 field is going to converge.

During his chat with racingnews365.com, the three-time champion said, “The competition around us has been quite up and down. So I expect next year, people are learning a lot with this new regulation as well, that naturally [the field] will be quite a bit closer.”

Although Red Bull were a class apart last season, the competition was indeed very close behind them. Now, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and Aston Martin will hope that they have been able to use the learnings from the 2023 season and find some more performance for their 2024 cars.