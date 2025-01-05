“It’s Not Money”: F1 Commentator Tells What Red Bull Needs to Do to Retain Max Verstappen in 2026

2024 came to a bitter end for Red Bull as they lost their grip on the Constructors’ championship. After winning the coveted trophy twice in a row, the Milton Keynes-based outfit fell down to third in the standings by the end of last season. While Max Verstappen somehow held onto his drivers’ title, Dutch F1 commentator, Nelson Valkenburg predicts an even rockier ride for the team next season.

Valkenburg, who commentates for Viaplay, explained that next year the team might even struggle to latch onto their #1 driver. However, if they can keep Verstappen satisfied, they have a chance to fight with the 27-year-old on board into 2026 and beyond.

Valkenburg said on The Race’s F1 podcast, “That will stimulate them even more to keep Max happy. And the only way you keep him happy is to give him a competitive car. It’s not money or anything else. It’s a competitive car.”

Red Bull seemingly have a simple task ahead — keep Verstappen in the championship fight. However, with the 2026 regulations reset just around the corner, the Bulls might have to make some tough decisions with the RB21.

Valkenburg explains that the team will want to focus on the 2026 car at some point in the season. This would mean leaving the development of the RB21 alone. However, if Verstappen finds himself in the title fight, Red Bull will have to decide what to prioritize — Verstappen’s fifth championship or their 2026 prospects.

Verstappen could leave Red Bull in 2025

With Red Bull’s competitiveness in question, the team runs a real risk of losing the Dutchman, possibly even mid-season, according to Valkenburg. He cited Verstappen’s commitment to his family and his upcoming baby with girlfriend, Kelly Piquet to motivate his hand into retiring if he cannot win.

“What happens when he fights for fifth place and has to choose between driving a car he hates or spending some extra time with family and spending the rest of the season and working on a deal that is better for him,” he wonders.

There have been reports of Verstappen looking to retire early, but it would be too much to assume that he may bow out as early as 2025. Some experts also pointed towards the 27-year-old taking a year off and then choosing the best possible destination after seeing which team has geared up well for the 2026 regulations.

As things stand, that isn’t happening with the Dutchman raring to go for his fifth world title. As for Red Bull, they also want to avoid such a scenario and have Verstappen’s services secured with a long-term contract till 2028.

Valkenburg sees only one possible solution to Red Bull’s woes. If they want to win, they need to have the best driver in their car which they already do. Now, it is only a matter of whether they can provide him with a competitive car or not.