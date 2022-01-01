“I’m looking forward to next year”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s reply to his congratulatory text message

Toto Wolff says Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thanked him and Mercedes for a ‘great season’.

The final few laps of the 2021 F1 season finale produced one of the most controversial moments in F1 history. Race director Michael Masi’s decision to allow lapped cars to unlap themselves under Safety Car conditions presented Verstappen with an unprecedented advantage over Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who was on fresher tyres, passed Hamilton on the final lap when the safety car ended. As a result, he took home the race win and his first World Title. Mercedes were furious at how these events unfolded and immediately protested the verdict.

Their protest was dismissed, and after a few days of uncertainty, they decided to withdraw their appeal, bringing an end to the fiasco.

Despite the looming controversy, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took time out to send Verstappen and his Red Bull counterpart Horner a congratulatory message following the Abu Dhabi GP.

It was a hard-fought season between the two teams. And both drivers and team bosses recognized the greatness of this battle, as Wolff recently revealed.

Both teams look forward to a Mercedes vs Red Bull duel in 2022

According to Toto Wolff, Verstappen and Horner look forward to having another battle in 2022.

“Thank you very much. It was a tough batt. I I am looking forward to next year.” Verstappen replied to Toto Wolff’s text message. Meanwhile, Horner also replied with similar respect towards his rival boss.

“He wrote that it was a good duel and that we must not forget we are eight-time Constructors’ Champions.” said Wolff about Horner’s reply.

Toto Wolff reckons the happenings in 2021 season only binds Mercedes and Red Bull together for the future. He has no issues with Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen:https://t.co/Klnr4yy2aU #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/7U9cGBXSIS — FormulaRapida.net 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@FormulaRapidaEN) December 31, 2021

Beneath all the animosity between the two teams this season, there was always a huge amount of respect. This was highlighted by members of both teams throughout 2021 and is further suggested by the words exchanged between them after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Max Verstappen recently spoke about the moment he ran into Toto Wolff at a restaurant in Monaco before the Saudi Arabian GP.

“The relationship, I think I can be a forgiving person. But at the moment it’s still all so new. That it’s better not to talk about it too much.” said Verstappen.

“But I saw Toto in Monaco before Saudi. I had a dinner and he was sitting on the table next to me and we had a chat. He, of course, goes flat out for his team and I know mine also do everything they can.”

