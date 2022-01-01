F1

“I’m looking forward to next year”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s reply to his congratulatory text message

"I'm looking forward to next year": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals Max Verstappen and Red Bull's reply to his congratulatory text message
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Hopefully I can go out there and score a hundred": Usman Khawaja opens up on the aspect of playing the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test
Next Article
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year
F1 Latest News
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year

Nikita Mazepin will stay with Haas until 2022 after failing to score any Q2 qualifying…