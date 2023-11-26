“It’s Pretty Late Now”: Sebastian Vettel Turns Down Fans’ Wish by Ruling Out Le Mans Entry

Sebastian Vettel has turned down his fans’ wishes by ruling out a Le Mans entry. Recently, several fans had hoped that they would get to see their favorite driver return to the track after he bid farewell to F1 at the end of the 2022 season. However, the German believes that “it’s pretty late now” for him to return to racing.

When the editorial team of Derwesten asked Vettel about the same, the 36-year-old replied, “It was under discussion because I had several inquiries. But there’s nothing concrete yet and it’s pretty late now. It would be a surprise if something came of it“.

Vettel has been a fan-favorite for most of his F1 career and many of his supporters were unhappy when the German put out a video to announce his shock retirement. Even though the four-time F1 champion has been moving increasingly towards sustainability, only a few could have predicted that he would retire at the end of 2022.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 due to his concerns for the environment

While speaking to reporters ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix last season, Sebastian Vettel revealed how his concerns for the environment played a huge role in leading him to retire. “Obviously, traveling the world, racing cars, and burning resources, literally, are things that I cannot look away from,” he said (as quoted by The Guardian).

The 36-year-old then added that once he realized the negative impact that F1 cars had on the environment, he could not “really unsee it“. It is also the same reason why Vettel is hesitant to return to racing. Ever since the former Red Bull driver retired, he has been focusing more on his environmental projects.

Vettel also collaborated with F1 earlier this year to promote his Buzzin’ Corner project. As a part of this project, all the current drivers of the grid helped assemble bee hotels.

Vettel introduced this project to help spread awareness about the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect the ecosystem. Since the German is now completely focused on raising awareness about the importance of protecting the environment, it is likely that fans will only get to see very few glimpses of him racing if he chooses to do so.