“It’s Quite a Serious One”: Alex Albon Reveals What Goes Inside Drivers’ WhatsApp Group

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

In a recent episode of the Track Limits podcast, Alex Albon discussed the F1 drivers’ official WhatsApp group. The hosts asked him about the nature of the conversations, curious to know whether they were mostly lighthearted banter or more official in tone.

Albon replied by stating that even though things are mostly serious in there, the drivers also share several funny things. However, he denied the popular notion (among fans) of it being a ‘roasting chat’.

“There is things that go on in it But it’s generally for the good of the drivers,” the Williams driver revealed. “I feel almost like protective over it. I don’t want people to know about it. A lot of is around the decisions of the sport or regulations. Most of it is for when we have meetings for drivers’ briefings and all.”

The Thai-British driver mentioned how they often share screenshots of memes and funny things going around to have fun. However, more or less, the group is for discussing crucial matters in F1 — be it any sort of upcoming regulation change or any serious situation going on in the paddock.

Albon mentioned that the group is used to discuss matters before drivers’ briefings. It helps them reach unanimous decisions and align on various issues. He added, “But it’s quite a serious one. I wouldn’t say we’re just flaming each other.”

In the past, others have also spoken about this WhatsApp group. Mercedes’ George Russell is its admin, given his role as the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) director. He mentioned that he often has to remove or add drivers based on the season’s driver movements.

Thanks to this group, the drivers mostly stand united on various issues as part of the GPDA, something that was evident during the Singapore GP weekend.

GPDA’s stand on Max Verstappen’s swearing penalty

Verstappen found himself embroiled in controversy after the FIA decided to penalize him with a ‘community service’ punishment for swearing during the press conference in Singapore. This decision attracted significant criticism toward the FIA, with most F1 drivers supporting Verstappen.

One day after receiving the punishment, the Red Bull driver protested by giving short, one-word answers to the press. While this annoyed the media, drivers like Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton, among others, enjoyed Verstappen’s rebellion and expressed their candid thoughts about the penalty.

In the drivers’ chat as well, there must have been a long conversation about Verstappen’s swearing penalty. GPDA president Alexander Wurz, who is also part of the group revealed that no driver in the group was happy about such a ruling. He said, “Normally we discuss these matters internally and I also hope that behind closed doors we can resolve this issue with the FIA.”

