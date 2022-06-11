“They had to or else Jos Verstappen would start crying again”– F1 Twitter reacts to Red Bull once again instructing Sergio Perez to give tow to Max Verstappen

Formula One Twitter reacts to Sergio Perez getting the driver’s number one treatment over Max Verstappen during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Monaco Grand Prix in style ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. This in turn becomes very competitive for Max Verstappen while defending his world championship.

The Mexican driver had a very good start to his season. He secured a victory, alongside a pole position and four podiums to his name.

According to him, he is fighting for the World Championship as he is just fifteen points behind his teammate Verstappen. This changes the dynamism within the team as Perez is no more helping the Dutch driver for the championship, but rather fighting for it himself.

Since Verstappen’s arrival on the team, there is a hierarchy among the driver’s positions with him being the driver number one. However, Christian Horner explained that Red Bull is not Max Verstappen Racing with both the drivers given equal opportunity.

F1 Twitter reaction to Sergio Perez towing Max Verstappen

The drivers’ performance and positions in the championships define the team’s strategy. Red Bull’s mentor Helmut Marko spoke with the media regarding the team’s qualifying strategy.

According to him, Red Bull is alternating regarding the tow. That is Sergio Perez is heading out first in the qualifying sessions. However, F1 Twitter was awestruck with a driver whose name is not Verstappen given priority by the team.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions to his change in Red Bull’s plans in view of no driver being number one in the team.

Helmut Marko said to Sky Germany that Red Bull are alternating regarding the tow, and for this weekend Checo is heading out first (so before Max).#AzerbaijanGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) June 11, 2022

If checo he thinks he is getting a tow ever 🤣🤣🤣 — Maniax (@Maniax_19) June 11, 2022

Max will get the tow every time because they don’t want Jos to start kicking off again — Daniel Wand (@DanielWand2) June 11, 2022

As long as I do not see this today I will be good pic.twitter.com/mHHcUZlrx3 — American F1 (@US_Formula) June 11, 2022

