“I’ve Short Legs”: 5′ 9″ Lewis Hamilton Responds to Tom Brady’s Offer to Play in the NFL

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady are the greatest athletes in their respective sports. Coincidentally, both of them share a special connection with the number 7. Brady has won the same number of Superbowls as Hamilton’s Championship wins.

Apart from their successful sporting careers, both of them are admired for their longevity in the game. Brady recently retired from NFL at the age of 44 and Hamilton is continuing strong at the age of 38.

Both the Briton and the legendary NFL quarterback are friends outside of work as well. The former Patriots and Buccaneers player has often admired Hamilton’s work ethic and mindset and the Briton has returned the goodwill.

It’s for real this time. Tom Brady is retiring. 🏈 Just a few all-time #NFL records he holds: 👑 Most Wins by a QB (242)

🎯 Most Passing Yards (84,520)

🙌 Most Passing Touchdowns (624)

🔥 Most Super Bowl Appearances (10)

🏆 Most Super Bowl Wins (7) The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/QLFtx2OWAS — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) February 1, 2023

The former quarterback considers F1 to be an extreme and rigorous sport to excel at. Though Brady has hung up his shoes, he claims Hamilton should try out playing in the NFL sometime soon.

Tom Brady received a special gift from Hamilton

In an interview with James Corden, Lewis Hamilton, and Tom Brady were asked if they would consider switching their sports for others. Although Brady considers himself a good driver, he was forced to reconsider his decision due to certain limitations.

The 7x world champion gifted the 5x Superbowl MVP one of his F1 race-worn helmets. However, the Briton’s helmet was a size small for the quarterback’s head.

Brady commented. “I always thought I was a pretty good driver until I got this beautiful gift in the mail.” He even tried on the Briton’s helmet, but wasn’t able to squeeze his head through.

The quarterback dodged the question stating if the most important piece of a racer’s gear doesn’t fit then probably racing is not for him. He joked, “How can I be a driver when the helmets don’t fit me!”

Brady claimed he would send Hamilton one of his NFL helmets and see if he likes it. Nevertheless, the former Patriots and Buccaneers star presented an intriguing offer for the driver.

Tom Brady believes Lewis Hamilton should consider moving to NFL

However, Tom Brady thinks Lewis Hamilton will be a great fit in the NFL. The 7x world champion is in great shape and has to keep himself in peak athletic form in order to race in F1.

Brady stated, “I think we can get Lewis in the NFL for a few plays. I’ve seen his athletic abilities and I’ve seen he is pretty talented in a lot of areas. He would do well on the football field.”

However, Hamilton remarked, “I would run the opposite way!” The Briton has no interest in becoming an NFL quarterback as he replied, “Seeing how big the guys are, I don’t think I could do it.”

James Corden claimed Hamilton would be a good fit considering how good he is at anticipating danger. Although the Mercedes driver agreed with Corden, he also believes that other athletes would tower over him on the pitch.

The 5’9″ racer joked, “I’ve got short legs. The RPM of my legs will have to be super high. Which is good news for the fans as well.

After all, we love seeing the Briton on track racing. Hopefully, the 7x champion gets to achieve the record-breaking 8th driver’s title before he retires from the sport.