Charles Leclerc Brothers: What Do Lorenzo and Arthur Leclerc Do and Other FAQs About Them

Charles Leclerc is one of the famous drivers in F1 today, and arguably the most popular man from the small principality of Monaco. He has two brothers, Lorenzo Leclerc, and Arthur Leclerc, and the F1 community in particular takes a lot of interest in them, with Arthur recently coming into the limelight.

Arthur Leclerc, who is a Ferrari developmental driver, got to drive the F1-75 alongside his brother Charles. It was a very emotional moment for the whole Leclerc family. Arthur went on to Instagram to talk about his dream of driving a Ferrari car coming true, and Charles too showed how much he loved it.

Even before this testing session, Arthur would often feature in the news. He has a promising racing career of his own and aspires to reach F1 one day.

Everything you need to know about Arthur Leclerc

Arthur Leclerc is the youngest Leclerc brother, who has made motorsport a part of his life, like Charles. He is 23 years old, and last competed in the Formula 2 world championship in 2023. But how did Arthur reach so close to getting into F1?

Arthur’s junior career

Like his brother Charles, Arthur was an extremely talented karting driver. He won the Kart Racing Academy Championship in 2014. Climbing up the ladder, he soon ventured into F4, where in the ADAC Championships, he finished third in 2019.

Arthur went on to join Prema Racing, one of the best teams in the junior racing categories. After jumping from one series to another, and failing to make any real mark in them, he found himself winning his first championship. While driving for the Mumbai Falcons, he secured the Formula Regional Asian Championship. This he won, while he was also competing in F3.

F3 was not particularly kind to Leclerc as the 23-year-old won just three races in two years – finishing P10 in his first, and P6 in his second season. These performances were enough for DAMS to get him a seat in Formula 2, considered to be the last step before getting into F1.

Venturing into F2 and F1

Arthur Leclerc’s debut F2 season was with DAMS in 2023, and it is safe to say that the year was underwhelming. He had just one podium finish and 49 points to his name, finishing 15th in the championship. Of course, it did not catch the eye of any team, and no one looked to sign him up.

In contrast, his teammate Ayumu Iwasa finished P4 with 165 points to his name. DAMS did not renew his contract, and as of now, he is without a seat in F2, but Arthur has a big role to play in the upcoming Formula 1 season.

In December of 2023, it was revealed that Arthur would no longer be a part of the Ferrari driver academy. However, just a few weeks later, he was announced as the development driver for the Maranello-based outfit, which in its own right is prestigious.

For the Leclerc family, this was a big moment. Both Charles and Arthur will work under the same roof in 2024, and if the latter gets another opportunity to prove himself, who knows? Maybe they both compete in F1 someday. But what about Lorenzo Leclerc? Who does he drive for? Does he drive at all?

Lorenzo Leclerc – the oldest Leclerc brother

The oldest Leclerc brother is Lorenzo, who is 27 years old. Unlike Arthur and Charles, he did not delve into the world of motorsports, Keeping his mind focused on education, Lorenzo went to the International University of Monaco, to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

He completed his Master’s program at Reims Management School (NEOMA Business School) in France and started working for ‘Apex’ as a Managing Director. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Square Capital, a company based out of his hometown.

In addition to that Lorenzo has an entrepreneurial side to him, being the co-founder of All-Time, which provides ‘service to star athletes’, as per IMDB.

Fans love the Leclerc family

Admittedly, Charles is the most famous Leclerc. But because of his fame, his brothers often come to the limelight and fans seem to love them. Lorenzo is often seen attending races as a part of Charles’ entourage and cheers his younger brother on from the stands.

Arthur has shared some heartwarming moments with Charles over the years. From driving around Monaco in their Ferrari cars to driving Ferrari F1 cars in actual race tracks together, they have certainly come a long way.