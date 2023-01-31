“He Loved Michael Schumacher” – Why The Man Who Saved Ferrari From Bankruptcy Adored The 7-time World Champion

Michael Schumacher rewrote Ferrari’s history, making it the most successful team in F1. The German won 5 consecutive titles with the team between 2000 and 2004, making his name in the record books as the greatest driver of all time.

When Schumacher won the title in 2000, he delivered the team their first Drivers championship title in 21 years. And when he decided to retire from the sport in 2006, he had amassed 91 Race Wins and 7-Championship titles, the most at the time.

Schumacher was invincible between 2000 and 2004. And that is why FIAT group’s Gianni Agnelli, who purchased Ferrari from the verge of bankruptcy had a soft spot for the champion.

Michael Schumacher was his favourite says Agnelli’s grandson

Gianni Agnelli was an Italian industrialist and the Head of the FIAT group. He purchased Ferrari in 1969, adding it to the FIAT group following Enzo Ferrari’s death, saving the company.

Agnelli also supervised Ferrari’s racing program and the F1 team by appointing the heads. He used to watch races himself as Agnelli’s grandson Lapo Elkann told about the Italian Industrialist’s favourite F1 drivers.

Elkann said, “His favourite driver was the one who won. I think that’s why he loved Michael Schumacher.” Agnelli also liked Canadian racer Gilles Villeneuve’s, style of driving. Giles was a former Ferrari driver who died after an accident during the final qualifying session for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

#OnThisDay in 2000 at Monza Joy turned to tears for Michael Schumacher as he equalled the 41 victories achieved by Ayrton Senna ♥️#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/K5mOycmpnF — Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2022

Agnelli also liked 3-time World Champion Ayrton Senna. And according to Elkann, he was about to offer Senna a Ferrari seat for the 1995 season had it not been for the Brazilian’s early demise.

Elkan adds, “He loved talent and courage and also recognised them in his opponents. He was a true sportsman.”

How Giani Agnelli brought Schumacher to Ferrari

Gianni Agnelli played a key role in bringing Michael Schumacher to Ferrari. And this story begins in 1969 when Agnelli’s FIAT purchased 50% of Enzo Ferrari’s shares after the latter found his company overseeing a potential collapse.

FIAT prevented Ferrari from being sold to Ford. He would then reinvest in the project and appoint the right people to take the name forward. This included former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

His grandson recalls, “He saved the Prancing Horse, preventing it from being sold to the Americans. Then he chose the right people, Luca di Montezemolo and Jean Todt.”

Iconic track, legendary driver 💪 Michael Schumacher sealed his seventh world title at Spa 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PSoOTvkjqi — Formula 1 (@F1) August 23, 2022

With Todt in pictures, Ferrari returned back to the front of the grid. And after the 1995 title win by the German, Todt would convince Schumacher to join Ferrari

Elkann adds, “He loved Ferrari cars and he loved all the beautiful things in life. It’s not enough to be rich to appreciate beauty. Taste cannot be bought.”

Gianni Agnelli died in 2003 of prostate cancer at age 81. Ferrari named their 2003 F1 contender the F2003-GA, in tribute to Agnelli. Schumacher would drive this car as he claimed his 4th Championship with the team.

