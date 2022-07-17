Charles Leclerc thinks that Lewis Hamilton could still win record eighth championship title

Charles Leclerc believes that Lewis Hamilton could still win an eighth world title if provided with the right car.

Lewis Hamilton came within touching distance of a record-breaking eighth World Championship last year until he was denied that in the most painful way possible.

The seven-time World Champion remains one title adrift of creating a world record. However, the Mercedes’ W13 lacking performance in the first half of the season has shattered any notions that the celebrations would only be put on hold for one season.

With 109 points on the board and his streak of no wins, Hamilton remains sixth in the Drivers’ standings; 99 points behind Max Verstappen, who is expected to win the championship again.

Meanwhile, Leclerc, who has won three Grand Prix this season appears to be his nearest competitor at the moment. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix, the Monegasque has closed the gap to 38 points giving him a chance of winning his first world championship.

However, the Ferrari driver does not believe that the Briton’s chances of winning an unprecedented eighth championship are inevitably dwindling.

In a recent interview, when Leclerc was asked if Hamilton can still grab a historic eighth title, he said: “I think in the right car, yes, because he is great. But if it’s him or me for the championship, I’d choose myself obviously.”

“Sorry, Lewis.”

Charles Leclerc felt guilty about putting the passing of his father out of his mind

Talking about the loss of his close ones, Leclerc discussed the passing of his godfather Jules Bianchi in 2014 and his friend Anthoine Hubert in 2019; both were victims of fatal motorsport accidents.

“I don’t think about danger,” said Leclerc. “I was extremely close to Jules, and Anthoine I had known since we were young.”

“It’s very difficult to see people you have known but aren’t here anymore because of the sport you love most. But I don’t think about stopping. I’ve been programmed to do this since I was young. There is nothing else I can do. I’m just good at driving.” He continued.

Meanwhile, he had also lost his father in between to cancer.

Leclerc won a Formula 2 race in Baku four days after his father’s passing; and his first F1 victory occurred the day after Hubert’s fatal accident at Spa.

“I asked myself what my father would have wanted me to do at that moment,” he said “The answer came up pretty quickly – to race and to win. Both objectives were achieved.”

Leclerc also mentioned how the father and son shared a very tight bond and it was his father who had basically taken care of everything for him.

“I went straight to Baku and then came back to do what I needed with my family.” He continued.

“The only things I felt guilty about [were] putting the passing of my father and a friend out of my mind. But it was only for a couple of hours.”

