Michael Schumacher’s Former Boss Tips Red Bull to See the Other Side of McLaren to Replace Sergio Perez

Oscar Piastri has been mightily impressive this season despite only being a rookie. He has managed to provide teammate Lando Norris a good fight at McLaren by outqualifying him on several occasions. Since the Australian has been so impressive, Michael Schumacher’s former team owner, Eddie Jordan, believes that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez with him, as reported by Planet F1.

Jordan has made these remarks with the Mexican driver struggling immensely this season. Despite having the fastest car on the current grid, the 33-year-olf has just managed to win two races in stark contrast to Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who has won 13 races this season.

Jordan explains why McLaren made the right decision to extend Piastri’s contract

In the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan named Oscar Piastri as a driver who is likely to be on the radar of most teams. After naming the Australian, the Irish businessman then praised McLaren for extending Piastri’s contract until 2026 to prevent other teams such as Red Bull from signing him.

“He (Piastri) is the real deal. Full marks to McLaren. They have signed him till ’25 because they needed to because he will be a very sought-after driver,” explained Jordan (as quoted by planetf1.com).

Jordan then added that if he was in Red Bull and was thinking of replacing Perez, then Piastri is definitely one driver he will have in mind. However, with the Guadalajara-born driver having a contract until the end of next season, the Milton Keynes-based outfit will only consider signing anyone else for 2025 and beyond.

Red Bull have confirmed Perez for 2024

Despite all the widespread rumors suggesting that Red Bull may consider replacing Sergio Perez, the team have made it clear that they have no intention of sacking him until his contract ends at the end of next season. Following the end of 2024, the team stated that they will need to evaluate their options for the seasons ahead.

Since the seat at Red Bull is open for 2025, Oscar Piastri has a chance of signing for them if he continues to impress in his second F1 season as well. The Melbourne-born driver will be on Red Bull’s radar even though he has extended his deal with McLaren until the end of the 2026 season.