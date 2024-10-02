James Vowles is Confident that Logan Sergeant is Capable of Winning in Other Racing Series

Logan Sargeant, the only American driver in the 2024 F1 grid, lost out on his Williams seat midway into the campaign. Although not officially retired from F1, chances of him getting back to the sport are bleak. James Vowles, however, claimed that Sargeant has what it takes to be successful in other racing ventures.

On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson asked if Sargeant could be a winner at IndyCar or World Endurance Championship. Vowles confidently said yes.

“He’s amongst the top 20 drivers in Motorsport,” the Williams Team Principal insisted. “That’s the level that he’s at and he was a matter of a tenth or two off. He absolutely has the capability to be champion in many other series no doubt about it.”

Unfortunately for Sargeant, in F1, being just a ‘tenth or two off’ could be disastrous. As Vowles added, this gap would have worked well for him the past but the field is much more competitive today. Plus, the crashes he was suffering was not helping him in any way.

Vowles felt that Williams’ 2024 car was capable of scoring points, but Sargeant wasn’t utilizing it properly. As such, his costly crash during FP3 at the Dutch GP weekend turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the Fort Lauderdale native.

Sargeant set for first IndyCar test

Sargeant, in the immediate aftermath of his F1 sacking, went home to the US, in search of opportunities in IndyCar. His entourage spoke to several teams, and while he couldn’t find a seat yet, he will test for the Meyer Shank outfit in November. It will take place at the private Thermal Club track in California.

F1 News: Logan Sargeant linked with step down to IndyCar in 2025 https://t.co/4mCq3Fh9q2 Logan Sargeant looks set to be the next Formula 1 driver to make the shift down to America’s top open wheeler series, IndyCar. pic.twitter.com/ki9wfIY9zE — AutoRacing1.com (@AutoRacing1) June 24, 2024

If Sargeant impresses, he could land a full-time seat in IndyCar in 2025. Plus, his F1 experience—first American points scorer in the sport since 1993—could be of big use to several teams on the grid.