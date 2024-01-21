HomeSearch

James Vowles Rues Sacrificing “Comfort” of Mercedes but Vows to Take Williams Back to the Top

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

James Vowles Rues Sacrificing “Comfort” of Mercedes but Vows to Take Williams Back to the Top

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After switching jobs from the upper echelons of the F1 grid to the very opposite side of the rung James Vowles has admitted that he ‘sacrificed‘ the comforts of a team like the Mercedes to join Williams despite becoming team principal of the latter. However, the Briton has also committed himself to steer the team back to the top of F1, with the passage of time.

While talking about ditching the comforts of Mercedes and an exceptional talent pool that won eight consecutive titles, Vowles explained the reasons for his departure to Williams. He said as per Speedcafe,

“The reason why I did is I believe in the vision that we have going forward.”

Vowles did qualify that statement by suggesting that work still needs to be done, and no one should expect the iconic British team to be an overnight ‘rags to riches’ story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RobLMyers/status/1748664278754697262?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After a recent inflow of investment, some where around the ballpark of $20,000,000 one would expect Vowles to be ecstatic. But while he is grateful and optimistic, he knows that the fiscal demands of modern Grand Prix racing mean that they are still miles behind.

According to him, the biggest capital expenditure the team is going to incur is in terms of setting up some crucial facilities. This may be a work to be done over the course of the next few seasons. Be that as it may, ever since the arrival of Vowles last year, the team have already shown some tremendous signs of progress.

How James Vowles elevated Williams in 2023

The start to the 2023 season was a tough and bleak affair for the Grove-based team. In the first five races of the season, the team could only muster up a solitary point, thanks to Alex Albon‘s drive at the season opener in Bahrain.

Since then, however, the team started working on developing the FW45 and it worked wonders. Every upgrade package complemented the low-drag profile of the car, and the Williams was often a rocket-ship in the straight line.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elFormulaOne/status/1709988077500878952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As a result, under Vowles’ stewardship, the team scored a handy 28 points to finish P7 in the Constructors’ championship. It was their best finish yet, since the 2017 season. Naturally, any way they look at it, from the brink of bankruptcy to a handsome Constructors’ payout, the team has already started turning their fortunes around.

The team looks really strong with Vowles on the pitwall and Alex Albon behind the wheel. Additionally, they would also want Albon’s teammate Logan Sargeant to fire on all cylinders after what was a difficult rookie season for the American.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal