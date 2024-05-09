James Vowles Hints at Williams Not Hiring Mercedes Prodigy Kimi Antonelli With Recent Comment

Mercedes’ Italian F2 prodigy, Kimi Antonelli, is touted to be on the Formula 1 grid next year. Only 17 years old, Antonelli has impressed the Silver Arrows with his junior racing career, and the team is eager to give him a shot in F1.

With Mercedes’ long-standing engine supply partnership with Williams, the iconic British team is being singled out as the most likely destination for the Italian. However, a recent comment by former Mercedes man and Williams’ current team principal, James Vowles, suggests that Antonelli might not be entertained in the team at Mercedes’ behest.

Vowles was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) by Junaid Samodien as saying, “Let’s put it this way. I haven’t spoken to Kimi [Antonelli] since Abu Dhabi last year. I hope this puts things into context.” Further, the Briton also stated that Antonelli’s future in the team isn’t hinged on Mercedes, as Williams’ second seat is purely based on a “meritocracy.’

Vowles’ comments come as the Williams team seeks more autonomy in terms of their F1 operations. The Silver Arrows would be a crucial partner for them in the sport but would not impose as much authority on their decision-making and status as an independent constructor.

That said, Mercedes is very keen to back Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old Italian racing prodigy is also highly rated by CEO Toto Wolff. Many experts have also touted the team’s hesitation in re-signing Lewis Hamilton on a long-term deal and risking sacrificing Antonelli as the real reason behind the #44 driver’s exit.

Will Kimi Antonelli be promoted to F1 by Mercedes?

Toto Wolff has expressed his anguish at being unable to sign a young Max Verstappen back in the day because he already had his drivers on a long-term contract. Therefore, F1 presenter Will Buxton feels Wolff will not take the same chances with Antonelli.

PlanetF1 quoted Buxton as saying, “Antonelli is going to Mercedes. I think Toto has made his mind up: he wants Antonelli in the seat because he’s pissed. He is pissed that he missed the opportunity to give Max the opportunity back in 2014. So you put Antonelli in the seat.”

On the other hand, Wolff is wary of the pressure and the consequences on Antonelli’s career if he gets promoted directly to the works Mercedes team. Hence, he has tried to keep his protégé out of the limelight.

Antonelli is a bright prospect for the grid. However, as things stand, the most prudent thing for him to do would be to at least get an entire season of F2 racing under his belt before he’s thrust into the F1 paddock.