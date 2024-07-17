James Vowles Warns Carlos Sainz That Williams Is No ‘Stepping Stone’ in His Pursuit for a Glorious Career

Ever since joining Williams, James Vowles has made it clear how ambitious his goals for the team are. At the same time, he is realistic enough to know how much time it will take for the team to get there. To make that dream come true, Vowles needs personnel around him he can trust to stay around. Carlos Sainz, who is keen on being a top contender for championships, already might not be the right fit in that scheme of things.

Explaining his vision while speaking with talkSPORT, Vowles said, “What I want is a driver that also wants to be a part of our journey, that wants to really understand what Williams is about, both the old and the new, and wants that to be at the heart of what they’re doing driving wise.”

The hint seems clear – Williams is looking for a driver to sign a long-term contract. Sainz, meanwhile, is cautious of getting into a long-term relationship with a team that is currently not fighting for wins. A realistic plan of action for him could be to sign a short-term contract and wait to see Audi’s prospects.

It’s courting season for James Vowles, Carlos Sainz, and Williams. Carlos is on the marriage mart and James is asking for his hand. James Vowles: It’s now determining what we can do to find a match with, in this circustance, Carlos who I think is an incredible driver. pic.twitter.com/yI1dBkvRXE — devyani (@formula_dev) June 8, 2024

Nevertheless, Vowles has reiterated his willingness to get Sainz at Williams on multiple occasions. Without naming anyone, he once again hinted at Sainz being his top target. Vowles, however, does not want the Spaniard to treat Williams as a ‘stepping stone’.

Vowles’ cold response could also be a reaction to Sainz testing his patience. Incidentally, the Williams boss is not the only one waiting for the #55 driver to seal his fate. The likes of Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon, etc., are also waiting for Sainz to make a decision. Once that happens, things will start falling into place for the rest of the drivers as well.

Vowles has a plan B ready

The former Mercedes engineer talked about sharing a great relationship with Sainz and his father. He revealed how much he respects Carlos Sainz Sr for all that he has achieved in the world of motorsport.

In the case of Carlos Sainz Jr, Vowles is sympathetic as far as his exit from Ferrari goes. Vowles understands adapting to a smaller team would be difficult for the 29-year-old, which is why he needs to prepare a plan B.

“In the case of [Carlos Sainz] Jr, I get it. To some extent, his dream was to be in a Ferrari or in a top team. That’s not happening, and you need an adaptation period for it. My goal behind it is simply to lay it on the table. This is what we can offer, if you want it, great, we’re here. And if you don’t, not a problem. We’re going to find our own pathway through to things,” Vowles said.

In the eventuality that Sainz declines Williams’ offer, Vowles has the option of signing a talented driver like Ocon, or even Magnussen or Valtteri Bottas because of their experience. All three drivers would be willing to sign a long-term contract, which is what Vowles is looking for at Williams.