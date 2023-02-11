Watch: Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Nicolas Hamilton Going Cloud 9 After Watching Mercedes Star Outclassing Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton in 2021 was one of his career’s best forms. It could be said as his best performative season where he didn’t win the championship. Though we can always go into the intricacies of how he lost the title, his performances across 2021 were nothing but incredible.

One of his best races by him that year was during the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Briton was against all odds for a win, as he had to start the race from P15 after intaking a grid penalty of 10 places.

Against Red Bull’s pace, starting from so far behind and getting a win looked like a daunting task. Yet, Hamilton persevered and managed to have an incredible win, which is remembered to this day, especially by his brother Nicolas Hamilton.

Watch: Nicolas Hamilton loudly celebrates Lewis

Hamilton cruised past everyone before he had to beat Max Verstappen, and the Briton didn’t disappoint. As soon as Verstappen became his next target, it was evident that the seven-time world champion would eventually overpower him.

That’s what happened, Hamilton at first was shoved by Verstappen on his first try of overtaking him. But when he did, the entire crowd at Interlagos erupted with amazement.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, his brother Nicolas Hamilton was full of joy seeing his younger brother outclassing his biggest nemesis. There’s no secret that Nicolas is his brother’s biggest fan and shows the same enthusiasm whenever the Mercedes star achieves something big.

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicholas reacting to him taking the lead in Brazil ❤️ (via nicolashamilton/IG) pic.twitter.com/4IKNoueh82 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 18, 2021

One could think that Nicolas would be used to such extraordinary feats by his brother. But there are days when Hamilton pulls out something beyond imagination.

Getting back at feet in 2023

The 2022 year was the relatively toughest year for Hamilton in over a decade. His team saw a huge performative slump; from the first race, it seemed they wouldn’t be vying for the title.

Hamilton couldn’t add any race win to his illustrious list, which happened for the first time in any season he entered. Thus, his most iconic streak was broken.

But now, ahead of the new season, Hamilton expects to get back into the competition. He hopes that he will pick his eighth world title before he leaves. As of now, he is on his way to extending his current contract with Mercedes.\

