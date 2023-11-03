“I Was Thinking About Coming In”: Charles Leclerc Reveals He Almost Made a Blunder That Could Have Cost Him His Front-Row Start

Charles Leclerc has slotted his SF-23 on the front row for a third-consecutive race weekend as he claimed P2 during Friday’s Sao Paulo GP Qualifying session. However, in the aftermath of a weather-hit Q3 session, Leclerc revealed he was going to make a decision that would have been no less than a blunder.

While speaking to the media after the abandoned session, Leclerc was quoted by Sky Sports as saying, “I was thinking about coming in at the end of the lap but I finished it and it was P2. So a really good surprise. A very weird one for everyone at the track.”

The dark clouds had started ascending towards the Interlagos circuit. Just as Q3 was about to begin, the temperatures started to drop, the wind picked up and the clouds grew darker than ever.

Halfway into the session, the heavens opened up. Naturally, these conditions made it incredibly difficult to drive. And the vastly slower lap times were a testament to this.

As the track conditions worsened with rain, race control eventually red-flagged the session. Since most of the drivers registered their lap times on a relatively dry track, there was no way anyone was going to improve if the session was restarted. Hence, race control abandoned the session with about four minutes left to go.

With that, Max Verstappen stole an opportunistic pole. Since the Dutchman was the first one to leave the pits and do a fast lap, it meant that he had the track in the most optimal conditions as compared to his nine other contenders. However, even though Verstappen has grabbed pole, Leclerc could pose a threat to the Red Bull driver.

Charles Leclerc discusses chances of upsetting Max Verstappen

Since thirteen out of the last fourteen Grands Prix held at Interlagos have been won from the front row, Charles Leclerc was asked if he feels he can upset Max Verstappen. In reply, the Monegasque said, “I don’t know about the race yet. In Sprint weekends, there is always a big question mark on race pace. But I hope it will be a good one, and hopefully, there won’t be too much rain tomorrow and Sunday.”

Tire degradation could once again be an issue for Ferrari. However, with how pacey Leclerc has looked during Qualifying, if it stays dry on Sunday, the Ferrari may really be in with a chance to spoil Verstappen’s party.

As things stand, Sunday should be sunny all throughout. But an Orange Alert has been issued in the city of Sao Paulo regarding an impending storm.