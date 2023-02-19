Max Verstappen Refuses to Follow in Christian Horner’s Footsteps

Very few drivers have achieved as much as Max Verstappen has at the age of 25. It is hard to believe that the 2023 season will be his ninth season in F1, and he already has two world championships to his name.

Verstappen’s current contract with Red Bull lasts until the end of the 2028 season when he will be 31 years old. The Dutchman has often insisted on the fact that he does not want to race in F1 as long as Sebastian Vettel or Lewis Hamilton and feels that 31 will be a good age to call time on his career.

Max Verstappen says he could retire at 31 👀 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 21, 2022

The question that comes to mind is, what will the Red Bull ace do after he retires from F1? Verstappen is not sure about what he will be doing but made it clear as to what he won’t be doing. In an interview with CNN, the two-time world champion ruled out the possibility of him becoming a team principal in the future.

Max Verstappen doesn’t see himself leading F1 teams

F1 drivers often return to the sport at a management level after retiring from their on-track careers. When Vettel announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, several F1 drivers on the grid felt that he will return to F1 someday, maybe as a team principal. His former Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost agreed to this prediction, calling him a good fit for Red Bull.

The same, however, cannot be said about Verstappen. However, he did mention that he does not want to become a team boss like Christian Horner, in Formula 1 particularly. During the interview, he spoke about how he is very fond of other forms of racing, and that is something he wants to explore after he leaves F1.

On the other hand, he recognizes the importance of spending time with family and friends. Hence, he does not want to keep on racing at a relatively old age, and wants to use that time to hang out more with the people he loves.

Verstappen criticizes FIA for charging hefty fee from F1 drivers

F1 drivers have to pay a super license fee every year that allows them to compete in F1. However, Verstappen slammed the ‘absurd’ amount of money that he will have to give to the FIA heading into the 2023 season.

The basic fee which all drivers have to pay is $11,145, but there is a further amount that is calculated based on how much points one scored the previous season. Verstappen scored 454 points on his way to becoming a two-time champion, so the Dutchman will be forced to pay more than $1 million!

For 2023 F1 superlicense fees driver pays 10400€ base fee plus 2100€ for each point scored in previous season, as @Racingnews365C reports This makes Max Verstappen fee reaching almost 1mln €!#f1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/VzZa8YPdJ8 — F1_charts (@F1_charts) December 21, 2022

Verstappen was furious about this and thinks it is not right for the FIA to charge this much.