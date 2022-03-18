F1

“Just look at how much his head is moving in the car”– Watch Lewis Hamilton struggling with porpoising in his Mercedes W13 during Bahrain GP FP2

"Just look at how much his head is moving in the car"– Watch Lewis Hamilton struggling with porpoising during Bahrain GP FP2
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!": Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics' legend
Next Article
"To build greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport": Lewis Hamilton meets with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss matters on more diversity in F1
F1 Latest News
"Max isn't going to change" - F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle
“To build greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport”: Lewis Hamilton meets with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss matters on more diversity in F1

Lewis Hamilton, who has always been a big advocate for more diversity, recently met the…