“Just look back on the seven you have. I don’t think it’s so bad, is it?”- Max Verstappen suggests Lewis Hamilton to move on from Abu Dhabi heartbreak

Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a devastating last lap of the 2021 season following which the latter disappeared for weeks.

Now that Lewis Hamilton has broken silence on the internet after losing his record eighth title, it seems like the Briton will return in the upcoming season.

His strict radio silence since the chequered flag at Abu Dhabi showed that he was devastated by his loss. At the Yas Marina Circuit, Hamilton had the lead until Nicholas Latifi crashed and triggered a safety car incident.

Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 World Championship, ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton #MaxVerstappen #AbuDabhiGP #F1 #AbuDhabiGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/3EObXXTaQv — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) December 12, 2021

Later on, this allowed Verstappen in fresher tyres to take over Hamilton comfortably in the last lap of the season. However, it seems as though Verstappen understands very little of his rival’s devastation.

Talking to The Guardian, Verstappen suggested that he would have been devastated if he had suffered what Hamilton did.

Verstappen does not think that Lewis Hamilton had a tough time

The Dutchman won his first championship title. He finds it difficult to put himself in Hamilton’s shoes as he has many more titles to his name.

He said, “If I was already a seven-time world champion it hurts a bit less than when I am fighting for my first.”

“Leading all the way, controlling it all the way, and then losing it on the last lap. That would be way more painful than already having seven in the bag.”

Hamilton was chasing his record eighth championship title to beat the record of Michael Schumacher and gained himself the eighth title. To this, Verstappen shrugged, “Just look back on the seven you have. I don’t think it’s so bad, is it?”

Furthermore, there has been a lot of criticism about the outcome of the race. Following this, the FIA decided to carry out a detailed investigation into the race. The result of this investigation will be declared on 18th March.

