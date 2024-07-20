Kevin Magnussen Approves of “Funniest” Alternative to His Future That Could Hurt Carlos Sainz

Earlier this week, Kevin Magnussen‘s exit from Haas became official. The Dane will depart after the current season, and he becomes another addition to the driver-market pool. His current teammate Nico Hulkenberg will also leave the American outfit, as he moves to Sauber because of which jokes about the Hinwil-based team getting Magnussen too, started circulating on social media.

Magnussen seemingly approves of the move as he liked a post that had a photoshopped image of himself and Hulkenberg in Sauber colors. The caption read, “Kick Sauber has the chance to do the funniest thing”.

If things do turn serious and Sauber signs Magnussen, Carlos Sainz could end up being affected. The Spaniard is set to leave Ferrari in five months and doesn’t have a new team yet. Sauber, meanwhile, is one of the outfits rumored to be interested in him.

If Magnussen does sign for Sauber, it leaves Sainz with one less option, with choices running out for the Madrid-born driver.

Haas, on the other hand, has one driver already confirmed for its 2025 line-up – Oliver Bearman. The other is rumored to be someone who himself is on the lookout for a spot on the grid.

Magnussen’s rumored replacement

Earlier this year, Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon would leave the Enstone-based team in 2025. Ocon’s relationship with the French outfit soured, following a series of incidents with teammate Pierre Gasly, who had extended his contract.

However, Ocon was never worried about finding a seat. Just days after his sacking, he stated that he knew which team he would be driving for in 2025. Now, it is reported that Haas will be the 27-year-old’s future destination.

The Kannapolis-based outfit made big strides in 2024, and is looking to become a midfield team in 2025. With Bearman’s talent and Ocon’s experience, they could achieve just that.