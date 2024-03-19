Kevin Magnussen Could Face Early Exit as 2024 Haas Debut Possible for Oliver Bearman: Natalie Pinkham

Oliver Bearman’s solitary performance in Saudi Arabia was enough for experts to hold him as a serious candidate for a full season in F1. The British teenager, with his mighty performance and composure, won over fans and experts. At the same time, he might have also just secured his place in F1 for the near future. British F1 expert Natalie Pinkham is one such person who believes Bearman is fit for a Haas seat and can replace Kevin Magnussen!

Bearman is currently the reserve driver for Ferrari and its customer team Haas. Despite this, he had his F1 debut when an ill Carlos Sainz paved the way for him to deliver, and yes, he delivered. This opened the possibility of him being on the grid next season or even in 2024!

With Lewis Hamilton’s arrival and Charles Leclerc’s contract extension, Bearman will have no seat available at the Italian team in 2025. He will face a similar story in 2024 with Sainz and Leclerc’s presence. Therefore, Haas turns out to be the only way given either Magnussen or Nico Hulkenberg faces the axe. According to Pinkham, it might be the Danish driver.

Speaking about the same, the British TV presenter said during the F1 Nation podcast, “I feel like he’s very philosophical as well you know. Now he’s a dad, he knows that there’s a world outside of F1. So naturally I’d say it’d be Kevin. You know some people are talking about it as early as this year!”

Magnussen found himself without a seat at the end of 2020 after the American team parted ways with him for Nikita Mazepin. However, a year later, Guenther Steiner and Co. brought him back after sacking Mazepin due to the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine battle.

Magnussen returned and spearheaded his team to P8 in the Constructors’ Championship with 37 points in 2022. The Danish driver claimed 25 points while also securing a pole position in Brazil, while his then-teammate Mick Schumacher took 12. In 2023, Gene Haas sacked Schumacher to bring in Hulkenberg alongside Magnussen.

What makes Kevin Magnussen vulnerable over Nico Hulkenberg?

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are undoubtedly two of the most experienced drivers on the grid. The Dane has 165 race starts to his name, while his German counterpart has 205. However, Hulkenberg has historically enjoyed an edge over Magnussen.

The duo raced together in 2023 and once again Hulkenberg had the upper hand, especially in qualifying. He claimed nine points compared to K-Mag’s three. Coming into 2024, the #27 driver held on to his edge and this is what makes Magnussen vulnerable against Bearman.

However, things might change drastically if Sauber signs Hulkenberg next season. Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg are in the last year of their contract. Therefore, the German star signing for Sauber [to be Audi from 2026], would help Magnussen stay back in Haas. This might see Oliver Bearman make his debut for Haas alongside a veteran teammate Kevin Magnussen in 2025.