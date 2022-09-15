Kevin Magnussen backs his ‘s**k my balls’ nemesis to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas

Reports suggest Kevin Magnussen considers Nico Hulkenberg will be a good replacement for Mick Schumacher for the 2023 seat at Haas.

Mick Schumacher’s future with Haas is unclear. Ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP, the news broke out that Haas has delayed talks with Schumacher regarding a contract extension.

Mick joined Haas on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2021 season. He has struggled to get the best of the car, having scored points in only 2 of the 37 F1 races he has stated with Haas.

His contract expires at the end of the 2022 season, but the team is reportedly looking for another driver. The team are unhappy with Mick Schumacher’s performance over the two seasons and is willing to.

Haas had reportedly contacted Daniel Ricciardo after the Aussie is set to be released by McLaren at the end of the season. But he wishes to race with a Championship contending team and is reportedly open to taking a sabbatical from F1.

Ahead of the Italian GP, there were suggestions that Antonio Giovinazzi would be Mick’s replacement, having subbed for the driver in the FP1 session. But now it seems that Nico Hulkenberg is a favourite for the vacant seat.

Team Principal Gunther Steiner thinks the German will be a good candidate for the team. He rates Hulkenberg as good as any other driver on the current F1 grid.

He said, “I think he’s a candidate like all the other ones. Because he’s got a super licence, he has done F1, he has experience. We just have to see what is the best decision.”

And now there are reports suggesting Kevin Magnussen has approved Hulkenberg’s move. The Dane is apparently happy to race with the driver whom he had a small beef with.

Why is Nico Hulkenberg an ideal replacement for Mick Schumacher?

Haas is unhappy with Mick Schumacher’s lack of results. And therefore, the team are looking to sign a driver who can provide a consistent flow of points. This explains the desire to sign a driver like Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg brings in experience and skill, having started the 181 Grand Prix. He last raced in F1 as a permanent driver for Renault in the 2019 season.

Since then, he has raced as a Reserve driver for Racing point/Aston Martin. He stepped in for Sergio Perez in 2021 for 3 races. And later for Sebastian Vettel in 2022’s Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP.

But Hulkenberg will have an uphill battle as soon as he joins. He holds the record for most career points without a single race win or podium and will be eyeing to end his wait soon.

Meanwhile, Mick is reportedly eyeing a move to Williams or Alpine. But he faces a bitter challenge from other drivers, limiting his chances to continue racing in the F1 grid.

And with reports suggesting Mick could leave Ferrari Driver Academy, Haas may not be obliged to keep Mick. This explains why the Ferrari-powered team are not keen on continuing talks with Schumacher.

