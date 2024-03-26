Drake Wearing Kimi Raikkonen Autographed Pants Gets Iceman’s Nod of Approval- “Nice Pants Mate”

Kimi Raikkonen’s name surfaced all over social media after his recent comment on rap star Drake’s Instagram post. The 2007 world champion stamped his approval on a pair of pants that Drake wore, which featured Raikkonen’s autograph and Iceman logo on it.

Advertisement

Drake, who performed in a Florida concert last weekend, took to his account to post a picture with the caption, “I ain’t picking up, I’m in Turks, lil baby”. At first glance, it looks like a normal post with a stylish outfit that the Toronto native was sporting.

Upon closer look, however, F1 fans (Raikkonen fans in particular) will spot the former Ferrari driver’s autograph on the front side. Behind, Raikkonen’s Iceman logo is printed.

Advertisement

While this on its own was enough to excite F1 fans, Raikkonen took it a step further. He commented on the post, “Nice pants mate.” The post on Drake’s account has over 2 million likes, and Raikkonen’s comments stand out as one of its top remarks.

Raikkonen and Drake’s collaboration is something F1 fans truly didn’t expect. The Finnish driver had a very solemn and blunt personality when in F1, often refusing to answer questions from the press and shying away from promotional duties. However, it is pertinent to note that Raikkonen can switch to the ‘life of the party’ very quickly.

Kimi Raikkonen’s alter-ego away from F1

On the track, Raikkonen often kept to himself. 2009 world champion Jenson Button, however, had some interesting stories to reveal about his former rival. As reported by the Daily Express, Raikkonen once entered Button’s house at night, without the latter having any knowledge of it.

Advertisement

This particular story remains one of the few Button remembers. Because according to him, most of them were a ‘blur’. He says,

“We were out until like 3 am in London and I had a house at that point. And I was like ‘I’m tired, I’m out of here’. Got in the cab, get home, walk in my house. And Kimi is sat in my living room, alone, I have no idea how he got there.”

This is one of the many funny Kimi incidents that have come to light over the years. Aside from his epic drives on the F1 track, he has left behind plenty of memorable moments for fans to reminisce. Who can forget when Raikkonen took to the FIA Prize Giving Gala stage in 2018, as drunk as a skunk?