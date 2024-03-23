“Kind of Sad”: F1 Insider Reveals How Carlos Sainz Changed Since Ferrari Exit News

Renowned F1 expert Peter Windsor recently noticed changes in Carlos Sainz‘s behavior during his visit to Saudi Arabia. The former Ferrari boss, in his recent YouTube video, revealed that Sainz seemed “slightly different” and he suspects that his numbered days at Maranello might be the reason for the change in his attitude.

Windsor revealed, “I saw him down in the coffee shop for breakfast. He looked very fit and ready to go but a slightly different Carlos. Now that he knows he’s not driving for Ferrari anymore at the end of this year, you can sort of feel that sense that when you talk to him and it’s kind of sad in a way.”

Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021, after spending two seasons at McLaren. His stint with the Maranello-based outfit turned him into a star, with his first pole position and win all coming under the Ferrari banner. Sainz wasn’t too far behind teammate Charles Leclerc either, and often got the better of him. This was despite him playing second fiddle in the eyes of the Tifosi for the most part.

Windsor’s comments on Sainz’s change in behavior could be due to him contemplating his future, and realizing that his days of driving for the iconic Italian stable are numbered. However, in terms of number of suitors, the Spaniard should not face any difficulties.

Carlos Sainz’s potential teams for 2025

Carlos Sainz will make way for Lewis Hamilton as he vacates his Ferrari seat. Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes means that there will be a spot open for him at the Silver Arrows. This direct swap, however, is not the strongest rumor surrounding the 29-year-old old.

Audi, who will take over Sauber from 2026 onwards are reportedly heavily interested in Sainz. His father, Carlos Sainz Sr.’s connections to the team could help accelerate this move and make it easy. On the other hand, success for Sauber/Audi is not guaranteed, and they are a backmarker at the moment.

Several moves in the driver market for 2025 are being anticipated as of now. Seats at teams like Haas, Aston Martin and Red Bull could also open up. For now, Sainz will be looking to finish his Ferrari stint with a bang, to increase his chances of landing a seat at a team that competes at the front of the grid.