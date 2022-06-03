“Koala, Kangaroo and Daniel Ricciardo” – Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez test their knowledge

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez answered the hard questions and put their knowledge to the test in an unearthed Youtube video.

From p**ing in the F1 car during the long races to naming three Australian animals, Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have answered tough questions.

In an unsurfaced video on Youtube, the Red Bull drivers were asked what they do if they have to p** during the race. Perez unhesitatingly said, “I go for it. It’s really hard you know to manage it because during the breaking and so on.

He, further went ahead to ask Verstappen if he has ever been in the same situation. To which the Dutchman said, “No, I was one time very close in F3.”

In the next question, Verstappen was asked to name three Australian animals. While he was relieved that this was an easy challenge, he said, “Koala, of course, the Kangaroo” and then got confused if Honey Badger too was an Australian animal.

Listening to the name Honey Badger, like many other F1 fans, Perez also could only think of the Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo. The Mexican went ahead and suggested to Verstappen that Ricciardo too was an Australian animal.

The Dutchman agreed with his teammate and said, “Daniel is an animal, yeah.”

Max Verstappen threw a baby shower for Perez

Verstappen and Perez have been teammates for over a year and it has proved to be a successful pairing for the Red Bull team.

The relationship between the two drivers goes outside the F1 paddock. This becomes even more evident by Verstappen’s gesture to congratulate his teammate on his newborn baby boy.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen had a surprise for Perez. Perez’s wife gave birth to their third child, a baby boy in May. Verstappen threw a baby shower for his teammate’s son, Emilio.

“I have a little present for you, Checo,” Verstappen said welcoming him to a room filled with goodies and decorated with blue balloons.

