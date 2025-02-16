Lando Norris Admits to Not Having the ‘Right Mindset’ as an F1 Driver All the Time

Lando Norris is deemed one of the most talented drivers of this generation. Many experts expect him to pick the title this year as McLaren seems to be the strongest side in the upcoming season.

But winning an F1 championship takes a lot of mental determination, especially when a season is expected to have multiple rivals and potential race winners. When coming to it, Norris claims at times, he doesn’t have the ‘right mindset’ of an F1 driver.

This is not the first time when Norris has discussed having mental battles as an F1 driver. A few years ago, he opened up about his challenges as a rookie in F1.

At present, the situation is different, as Lando explains, “I’ve always felt like I had to experience something to really believe it.” Though, Norris doesn’t think of abandoning this approach because he feels it’s the right state of mind for him to perform.

It might not always be the right mindset to have or the right way to think about things, but that’s who I am , and that’s how I work,” he said.

While Norris also claims that there are days he is simply motivated without any reason, it could even happen on days when he is performing his worst.

It’s about handling the emotions

The fight between Norris and Verstappen was heavily played on the mental front. There were times when Norris was flabbergasted by Verstappen’s actions and it led to some errors.

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg said not to think of himself as the favorite all the time as “It’s just an unnecessary pressure, expectation dynamic that you kick-off. If you want, do it internally or whatever, but especially not externally — that was one of the keys to me winning my world championship, actually.”

Rosberg also advised Norris to prepare for the new challenge as rigorously as possible, which obviously the Briton would. But at the same time, the German former driver has very crucial advice which he applied while vying with Lewis Hamilton for the title in 2016.

“Take a mental coach, psychologist, I did as well.” A sound advice, as Hamilton could be Norris’ rival this year since Ferrari is expected to compete with McLaren for the title once again.