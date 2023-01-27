“I Can’t Believe It’s Mine” – Carlos Sainz Revs Up His Brand New $600,000 V12 Toy

2022 was a major milestone was Carlos Sainz who finished the season with his highest points tally to date. After 9 seasons in Formula 1, Sainz achieved his first race victory with the 2022 British GP at Silverstone.

This is a sign that good things are yet to come for the Spaniard. And what better way to kick off 2023 than collecting your first Ferrari!

In 2021 Sainz decided to upgrade his personal vehicle from the clanky old VW Golf to something more elegant. Sainz received the Golf upon turning 18 years of age and has been driving it ever since.

The Spaniard zeroed in on the Ferrari 812 Competizione. He shared a deep pride in going from a Ferrari employee to one of its esteemed customers.

The 812 Competizione is a limited edition Ferrari with just 999 models produced. Each car will set you back $600,000 and more depending on the customisation you opt for.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz car collection- Ferrari star owns $2 million worth of cars in his garage

Carlos Sainz takes a trip to Maranello to collect his brand-new Ferrari

In his latest ‘Dont Blink’ vlogs, Carlos Sainz unveiled the moment he collected his Brand new Ferrari. The Spaniard travelled to the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy to collect his prized vehicle.

Sainz was impressed by the Competizione, especially by the rear diffuser’s look. He described it by saying, “I have chosen this one particularly because it has a very different look from all other Ferraris we know.”

The Spaniard stated he had customised his supercar as a part of Ferrari’s Tailor program. As he unveils the cover the Spaniard couldn’t stop appreciating his latest purchase. “I can’t believe it’s mine,” he said

Carlos opted for a Matte Grey finish, with blacked-out wheels. He said, “I wanted the colour to be dark because I like dark colours. But this colour changed depending upon how the light hits it.”

Sainz did not forget to add “Smooth Operator” on the driverside treadplate. The driver also added his Logo and racing number ’55’ on a floor mat.

It was finally time for the Spaniard to charge up the 6496 CC V12 Engine. And the sweet sound of a revving V12 humbled the F1 driver. Even the former Golf driver could not believe he was driving at 120 KmH while in 3rd Gear as he took the Supercar to the track.

The 812 Competizione can do 0-100 Kmh in 2.85 seconds with a top speed of 340 KMh. For an F1, that might just do the trick!

Also Read: “I want to win the Championship in 2023” – Carlos Sainz outlines his ambitions after a troublesome season with Ferrari