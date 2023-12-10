Lando Norris Provides Major Scare as He Almost Breaks Another Trophy

Lando Norris grabbed all the headlines earlier this year when he mistakenly broke Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix winner’s trophy. Although a few months have passed since that incident, people have not forgotten about the same. And as it so happened, the Briton once again provided a major scare by almost breaking another trophy.

Advertisement

After receiving the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Trophy at the Palazzo de Podestà in Italy, Norris pretended to drop the trophy and had a laugh regarding the same. This award is given to a driver who was the most impressive during a particular season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1733852578020991170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since no driver receives this award twice, the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were not eligible. As for Norris, he received this award following his magnificent performances in the second half of the 2023 campaign.

On receiving the award, he said (as quoted by Junaid), “It’s wonderful to be here. There are fantastic people and I thank the Italian fans who support me“.

Lando Norris had an outstanding 2023 campaign

While it was Max Verstappen who grabbed all the headlines because of his record-breaking 2023 season, Lando Norris too had a fantastic campaign. The Briton grabbed a total of seven podiums and finished sixth in the championship with 205 points, just one point behind both fourth-placed Fernando Alonso and fifth-placed Charles Leclerc.

Although Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, was also impressive, the Australian rookie was nowhere close to matching the 24-year-old Briton. Piastri finished ninth in the championship with just 97 points. However, Piastri did register a victory, albeit in the sprint, something that continues to elude Norris.

Since Norris and McLaren had an outstanding end to the 2023 season, they are now looking forward to the 2024 campaign. Speaking of the same, Norris added, “We will try to do our best to win as much as possible. Also because next year will be a difficult fight“.