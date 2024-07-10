Lando Norris Flaunted His $450,000 Richard Mille Timepiece While Entering the Paddock of His Home GP

Formula 1 drivers are well known for flaunting their expensive assets when they arrive for a Grand Prix weekend. And Lando Norris was no different as he arrived at Silverstone for his home race wearing a new Richard Mille Timepiece worth $450,000.

Norris’ watch at Silverstone was a relatively newer model. It was the RM 72-01 Automatic Winding Lifestyle Flyback Chronograph in white ceramic and rose gold.

The watch retails at $365,000 and has a market price of $450,000 as reported by insaneluxurylife on Instagram. Norris is often spotted sporting an RM and has been a brand ambassador for Richard Mille for quite some time now with one of his favorite timepieces being the RM67-02.

However, the RM 72-01 is Richard Mille’s first watch with an in-house chronograph movement. It features a skeletonized design and automatic winding.

The watch displays hours, minutes, seconds, dates, and includes a flyback chronograph, function indicator, and stop seconds. While Norris loves showcasing his Richard Mille timepieces, his fondness for these luxurious watches has not always been trouble-free.

Norris was once robbed of his favorite RM 67-02 timepiece

In 2020, Norris went through a distressing experience when he was robbed of his favorite Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch while attending the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium. After the game, as Norris was returning to his sports car parked in the VIP area, he was attacked by two men.

One man put Norris in a headlock while the other forcibly took the watch from his wrist, leaving him with scratches. The unique RM 67-02 watch, specifically designed for the racer, was violently ripped off. In his statement to the police, Norris described the incident in detail, explaining how the suspects walked around his car before attacking him.

After attending the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley last night, Lando Norris was robbed while getting into his McLaren GT. He was left “unharmed,” but his $100,000 custom Richard Mille watch was stolen. Not easy to sell a one-of-one watch. pic.twitter.com/9UUt96j1b1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 12, 2021

“After attending Wembley Stadium I was speaking to members of the public and noticed Suspect One and Suspect Two walk around my car… Suspect One then went behind me and put his right arm around my neck and his left arm under my back… Suspect One told Suspect Two to grab my watch. He shouted multiple times: ‘Grab the watch’… He struggled for a while and then used force to pull the watch off, leaving scratches on my arm,” Norris recalled.

The Briton also noted that due to the face masks everyone wore at the stadium, he had no prior contact with any strangers, making the attack even more unexpected.