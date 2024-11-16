mobile app bar

Lando Norris Confesses He Still Gets Nervous Addressing His Team

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Lando Norris has been a part of the McLaren Formula 1 team since the start of his F1 career in 2019. However, despite being a key figure in the papaya outfit for several years, he has admitted that he still feels nervous when addressing the team.

In a recent chat with tech influencer Austin Evans, Norris opened up about how representing a legendary team like McLaren, which employs over 1,000 people working tirelessly on the car, can still be daunting at times. His nerves in such moments are even more than what he faces before a race begins.

“It’s something that takes time for sure,” Norris shared. “And I probably thought of it more when I just started off in Formula 1 than I do now. Probably the time I get most nervous out of everything I do is when I’m standing in front of the whole team and like I’m having to talk. Oh man, I’m so bad at these things.”

It’s perhaps a natural feeling for drivers, as they know the team invests countless hours into making the car as competitive as possible. Engineers, designers, and mechanics pour their expertise into every detail, but ultimately it’s the drivers who carry the responsibility of translating that hard work into on-track performance and results.

Norris also touched on the pressure drivers feel when something goes wrong, like a crash or mechanical damage. It’s not just the loss of performance—it’s knowing that the work of so many people has been wasted in some sense.

