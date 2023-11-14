Lando Norris Convinced McLaren to Sell Favorite $115 Item So He Could Secretly Stock Up

In the high-speed world of F1, Lando Norris chases comfort. The 23-year-old not only stands out for his on-track prowess but also his laid-back demeanor. When it comes to his clothes, the championship-material driver has one go-to: hoodies. In fact, he may have manipulated his team to get some free supply for himself.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview with Esquire, Norris professed his love for hoodies. “I’m a hoodie guy so my closet is really just full of hoodies. I don’t know why, but it’s probably because they give me a mix of comfort and wanting to be a little bit incognito at times. Yeah, I normally just wear that. I’m not too fussy with it.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CwlC_R7MYrS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Beneath his chill exterior, lies a passion for design and creativity that Norris seamlessly blends into his lifestyle. “I’ve always been into fashion and… try to bring two different worlds together,” he explained. This creative perspective isn’t confined to the race track; Norris has left his mark on McLaren’s merchandise sales.

McLaren sells their hoodies for $115 at the F1 store. Turns out, they have Norris to thank for this idea. In an interview with MensHealth, Norris confessed he convinced his team to sell hoodies, and he reaps the benefit of it. “McLaren never used to have hoodies, and now I get hoodies every season.”

Lando Norris reveals three fashion worlds

Norris’ style isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair. He explains that it is a triad of comfort, work, and fun; but comfort takes utmost importance owing to his busy lifestyle. “I always love to travel in comfort so I’m wearing stuff that doesn’t necessarily need to be fashionable, but stuff that I can sleep in.”

The work side sees him adhering to dress codes at McLaren and on the race track. “I normally get told what to wear so I’m not really allowed to wear what I want.”

Advertisement

And then there’s fun Lando Norris. Here, Norris lets loose with his friends. “I wouldn’t say I wear the most “out there” clothes, but I like my shoes, and I normally travel with about the 10 to 12 pairs I can fit. Which everyone makes fun of me for.”

In the world of Lando Norris, these three worlds of comfort, work, and play create a symphony of speed, ease, and flair- a blend that reflects the multifaceted life of this 24-year-old racing sensation.