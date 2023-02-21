“A True Gentleman” – Fans React to Footage of Lewis Hamilton for Walking 23 Grand Slam Winner and Child to Her Car

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is the absolute GOAT of Formula 1. The Briton has won 7 World Championships and has a record of 103 race wins, putting him in a league above everyone else.

But as ruthless as he is on track, demolishing his competition, he is a different person when isn’t competing. Lewis is a beacon of inclusivity and is an outspoken critic on a lot of social matters like racism and lack of diversity in motorsports.

Hamilton might be an absolute beast on the track. But once he gets out of the car he is a true gentleman and has a principle of treating everyone with kindness. Ask Serena Williams, for she has witnessed it.

When Lewis Hamilton acted like a true Gentleman with Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton bumped into Tennis Legend Serena Williams at the Beverley Hills-based Jewellery shop, “XIV Karats.” The two were captured by the paparazzi seen exiting the shop together.

The 23 Grand Slam winner had brought her daughter along and was seen holding her in her arms. But like every mother, she had her kid’s diaper bag and necessities hung on her shoulder.

Williams and Hamilton are good friends. So the racer decided to walk her back to the car, carrying Serena’s baby’s diaper bag. He drops her off at her car and then hops onto his $200,000 Mercedes AMG GTR.

Fans commented on the bond between the two GOATS. One user commented, “Such a powerful scene! A meeting of similar great minds. Both are dominant figures in their own sport. Love it!” But appreciation poured in for Lewis who did a gentlemanly deed of walking Serena to her car.

One user wrote, “He’s a gentleman, carried her bag all along and walked Serena to her car before he got into his own car. Respect.” Another added, “Fair play to Lewis carrying her baby bag and walking her to the car, gent.”

Lewis and Serena’s friendship

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are two of the best at their sports. And both athletes are considered Black icons as they have broken down several barriers and have become the greatest.

Lewis and Serena are also close friends otherwise. Lewis has admired Serena’s struggle and her dominance in Tennis. He shared a heartfelt message for her when she announced her retirement from the sport.

While Serena claims that it won’t be long before Lewis will break Schumacher’s record of 7-titles. She claims that Briton has a true Champions mindset and is an emotionally mature person.

The two have even considered doing business with one another. Both athletes joined the Sir Martin Broughton-led consortium in their bid to buy Chelsea Football Club in 2022. Both Williams and Hamilton pledged $26 Million but their bid was unsuccessful.

