Mick Schumacher’s Mother Gets Involved in James Vowles Row

Mick Schumacher’s mother Corinna was recently spotted in Monza ahead of the Italian GP. A common belief prevailed over her intentions of meeting the Sauber top brass to lobby for Mick’s permanent seat. While she did meet Peter Sauber and other key Sauber figures, she took care of another business.

That was about confronting Williams team principal James Vowles over his comments on Mick. Vowles picked Franco Colapinto over Mick to replace Logan Sargeant in the middle of the season. The Williams boss did not stop there, though. Instead of making up to the German driver with some kind words, he made a brutal statement about his talent.

Speaking about Mick and Sargeant on Friday before Italian GP, he said, “Both will fall into a category of good, not special. I think we have to be straightforward about this.” Vowles added, “Mick isn’t special, he just would have been good.”

The comments instantly went viral and even invited the ire of both drivers’ fans. Evidently, Corinna wasn’t thrilled about Vowles’ statement either. However, when she met him, the Williams boss was apologetic. Vowles personally apologized to Mick and revealed the context in which he said the words.

The Motorsport Magazine revealed, “Vowles said he apologized to Mick himself as he felt he had not made clear that by “special” he meant an Ayrton Senna-type talent. That didn’t stop Corinna Schumacher making her feelings to Vowles known as the Williams team principal left the track on Friday, in a quite public setting outside the paddock as well.”

: Corinna Schumacher, Mick Schumacher’s mother, is present ahead of the qualifying session at Monza.#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/yUC9VQmG4Z — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) August 31, 2024

As for her meeting with the Sauber key figures, Mick has a fair chance of landing the seat before the team rebrands itself to Audi before 2026. They have already signed Nico Hulkenberg as one of their two drivers. For the other seat, the team has the option to choose from Valtteri Bottas and Mick. F2 sensation Gabriel Bortoleto has emerged as another contender lately.