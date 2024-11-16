Lando Norris Explains How Gaming Helps in Real Life Racing

F1 drivers, quite understandably, have lives outside of the sport. But instead of traveling, partying, or socializing, what many often tend to immerse themselves in is gaming — especially the younger generation. Lando Norris is one of them, and recently explained its benefits which even stretch into the world of racing.

The McLaren driver, in a recent interview with YouTuber Austin Evans, revealed that sim-racing has helped with his real-life F1 ventures. He highlighted its importance, claiming that it could also help someone turn into a professional racer.

“100% I think they are. And they’re getting more and more,” said Norris, when asked if kids could take it up as a career.

Norris then shared his personal experience with gaming and how it influenced his journey into motorsports. Recalling playing games like Gran Turismo on PlayStation 2, he added, “I’ve been into games and simulators since I started.”

The 25-year-old’s love for racing began at home, with his father and older brother using a wheel and pedal setup to compete in virtual events. He remembered his early attempts to master the art, stating, “I must’ve been like five at the time… taped up the wheel so it doesn’t move on the table. I did pretty good at it and I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty cool.’”

Even today, Norris spends time on the simulator, playing games like iRacing when he’s at home. He believes that gaming can help young enthusiasts develop real-world racing skills without the risks or costs associated with driving a real car.

“When you’re on a game, there is no risk but you’re getting more and more and that will continue to grow… you’ll be able to go into a real car and transfer the skills,” Norris added.

Norris’ comments echo those of Max Verstappen over the past few years. The three-time World Champion, an avid sim racer who regularly competes in pro virtual events, believes in the potential of sim racing to help develop the future stars of motorsport.

Max Verstappen is in the early stages of establishing his own racing team, focusing on GT3-class competition starting in 2025. The long-term goal is to create a race team starting in the GT3-class, with aspirations to potentially compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.#Verstappen pic.twitter.com/YBTaeLly6B — Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) December 22, 2023

Going a step further than Norris, Verstappen is also planning on creating his own GT3 team under the banner of Verstappen.com racing. His plans? To fill the seats up with youngsters who made it big in sim-racing, and train them for real-life action.