Carlos Sainz’s Mercedes Engine Observations Makes Sense of Lewis Hamilton’s Ongoing Ferrari Struggles

After spending four seasons with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz moved to Williams ahead of the 2025 season to make way for Lewis Hamilton at Maranello. It was arguably the most talked-about topic in F1 over the winter break—primarily because of Hamilton, who left Mercedes after a memorable 12-year long stint.

A lot has changed for Hamilton since then. The biggest change he is dealing with is the difference in engine power in the back of his car. According to Sainz, switching engine suppliers makes a much bigger difference than it may seem at first glance.

Sainz has driven with multiple power units throughout his decade-long career. He has experienced Renault and Ferrari engines before switching to Mercedes with Williams. And that’s made him realize just how differently the Brackley-based outfit builds its engines compared to Ferrari.

Sainz had gotten used to the Italian squad’s power, winning four races and securing 24 podium finishes. But at Williams, getting familiar with the Mercedes engine, he has struggled to match Alex Albon, just like Hamilton continues to struggle at Ferrari.

“I do feel very big differences,” Sainz said about the Ferrari power unit, ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain GP.

“It’s interesting, it is a big change and it is incredible how different two Power Units can be, and yet how close in performance as well,” the Madrid-born driver added.

Hamilton dominated F1 with Mercedes, breaking nearly every record in the sport. But within just a few months, adapting to a car with a completely different engine is a tough challenge—even if it’s a high-performing one.

The seven-time world champion joined Ferrari with hopes of contending for the title. While that dream has been hindered by the team’s failure to produce a championship-worthy car, Hamilton himself hasn’t come close to matching Charles Leclerc’s performance.

That could simply be down to how fundamentally different the Ferrari is.

Take Sainz, for example—he has struggled with the braking system on the Williams FW47 for similar reasons. “The Ferrari had a certain balance. It required you to brake at a specific point—and you develop muscle memory for that,” he also explained.

Hamilton already knows what problems he is facing with the SF=25.

After a disappointing P7 finish at the Japanese GP, he said, “We found something on the car that’s been underperforming for the last three races, so I’m really hoping when that’s fixed, I’ll start getting a bit better results.”

In time, both Sainz and Hamilton are likely to adapt to their respective cars—and when they do, the results should speak for themselves.