Lando Norris Exposed for Keeling Under Pressure From Max Verstappen Instead of Challenging for the Win: “Doesn’t Fight as Hard”

Despite finishing P2 behind Max Verstappen at the Japanese GP, recently, Lando Norris was questioned by F1 expert Jolyon Palmer about not fighting hard enough to challenge Verstappen for the victory. The Briton got an outstanding start last weekend, as he overtook McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri into the first corner and almost pulled off a move on the Dutchman as well. However, since Norris did not take his opportunity to challenge Verstappen when he had it, Palmer believes that the 23-year-old made it very simple for the Red Bull driver to win the race.

Palmer has made such remarks even though several have tipped Norris as one of the few drivers who can fight Verstappen if they are in the same car. In Verstappen’s seven years at Red Bull, only Daniel Ricciardo has come close to challenging the 25-year-old.

However, Ricciardo, too, challenged Verstappen when the Dutchman was very inexperienced in the sport. Once Verstappen gained a few years of experience, he has not looked back. The double world champion has comfortably beaten Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and now Sergio Perez as his teammates at Red Bull.

Jolyon Palmer analyses why Lando Norris did not challenge Max Verstappen

While speaking via F1 TV, Jolyon Palmer explained how Lando Norris just had a priority to finish ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The former Renault driver believes that since Max Verstappen is in just another league at the moment, the 23-year-old was content with finishing second.

Speaking of how Norris approached his start after overtaking Piastri, Palmer explained, “Doesn’t fight (Verstappen) as hard as we get into turn 2. Turns it in. Verstappen has just got that Red Bull at the inside of him. But still Norris has that slight advantage as they turn in, but he doesn’t fight particularly hard“.

Palmer then added that since Norris got ahead of Piastri, the Briton had already completed his first job of beating his teammate. Even though Palmer did not seem too pleased with how Norris approached the race at the Japanese Grand Prix, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde does not doubt that the McLaren racer is one to watch out for in the future.

Van Der Garde believes Norris can challenge Verstappen in the future

While recently speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Giedo van der Garde gave his take on what the future holds for Lando Norris. “I rate very highly, Lando Norris. I think he is the one maybe in a few years to become very, very close to Max Verstappen,” explained the former Dutch driver.

On the same podcast, Van Der Garde expressed his belief that Norris is getting to the level of someone like Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton, who can take the fight to Verstappen. As for Verstappen, he can now seal his third championship by finishing sixth or higher at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint that will take place in over a week’s time.