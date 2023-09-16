Popular Myth Debunked as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Get $0 Ferrari Perks

F1 drivers often lead a luxurious lifestyle due to their staggering racing incomes. For example, Charles Leclerc earns a whopping $24,000,000 per year at Ferrari meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz pockets $12,000,000 per season. Since both Leclerc and Sainz drive for arguably one of the greatest brands in motorsport, many fans believe that the companies also offer some perks other than their salary. However, Sainz has revealed that they receive no other benefits as Ferrari drivers as they purchase the cars with their own money.

Advertisement

Both Sainz and Leclerc own some of the most luxurious Ferrari cars in the world. As reported by autoevolution.com, the Spaniard bought his first Ferrari car earlier this year, the 812 Competizione. Meanwhile, Leclerc owns a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and some other cars manufactured by the Italian outfit.

Carlos Sainz reveals he paid the full price for his Ferrari

Carlos Sainz finally bought his 812 Competizione at the start of this year for a staggering $600,000. When asked in a recent interview if he received perks from Ferrari for purchasing their car, the Spaniard replied no.

Advertisement

“Actually no. Ferrari doesn’t give discounts not even to the drivers,” he revealed. When the audience heard Sainz’s reply in the presence of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, they all had a laugh. The 29-year-old then looked at Vasseur and asked him to change things.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/very_berry99/status/1702734966117790107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Sainz recently bought only his first Ferrari, Charles Leclerc may buy another soon as per rumors.

Charles Leclerc may consider purchasing a new Ferrari

Earlier this year, several reports emerged that Charles Leclerc may consider adding a new Ferrari to his collection. However, the report also added that if he did so, he would part ways with his $331,000 worth Ferrari Pista, which was a favorite among his fans.

When rumors emerged that the Monegasque may replace his Pista, several fans expressed their unhappiness. While nothing is confirmed about whether the 25-year-old will replace his Pista or not, he does own two other Ferraris as well.

Advertisement

The other Ferraris that Leclerc owns are the GTC4 which costs $850,000 and the F8, which costs $590,000.