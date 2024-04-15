Having Recently Picked Up a $398,000 Ferrari Purosangue, Charles Leclerc Seen Cleaning Sunglasses With a Blazer Worth Over $3K

Often referred to as Ferrari’s ‘golden boy,’ Charles Leclerc is amongst the highest-earning drivers on the current grid. Reportedly earning nearly $30 million a year, the Monegasque driver has to look for avenues beyond the norm to spend some of his money. An example of the same came when the 26-year-old recently picked up a Ferrari Purosangue worth over $398,000. With a regular influx of immense money, Leclerc can even afford to clean a pair of sunglasses using a blazer that costs as much as a three-week average income of a US individual.

As seen in the clip uploaded on X by user @leclerqz, the Ferrari driver used a reportedly $3000 blazer to clean a pair of his sunglasses. Presumably, the glasses would also set one back by at least a couple of thousand dollars, but it’s no concern for Leclerc.

The clip is from Leclerc’s recent attendance at the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. Stefanos Tsitsipas took on Casper Ruud in the match and secured an easy win to pick up his third title in four years. Notably, Leclerc was accompanied by his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, at the precious event.

Mleux was also by Leclerc‘s side when the Monegasque had gone to take the delivery of his latest car. Initially covered under a cloth colored with Ferrari’s iconic red, the all-white Purosangue soon came in front of the pair’s eyes. Once Leclerc had had his fill of admiring the car, he took it out for a drive with Mleux in the passenger seat.

Nonetheless, Leclerc’s fashion sense was once again on display at the Monte Carlo Masters’ Finals. Year-on-year, his interest in fashion has increased and it draws some uncanny parallels to his future Ferrari teammate too.

Charles Leclerc admitted to speaking to Lewis Hamilton about fashion

There is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton is the most fashionable entity on the entire F1 grid. His bold fashion choices make him stand apart from the crowd and show off his unique taste. Many drivers have been inspired by Hamilton’s outspoken nature to express themselves via their clothes.

SilverArrows.net once quoted Leclerc, who admitted that he also sought fashion-related conversations with Hamilton. He revealed they talk about the brands they like. Furthermore, Leclerc praised Hamilton for his “courage” to don some quirky outfits when visiting the tracks.

Leclerc even had plans to launch his own clothing line last year. However, he stopped any progress on the same. Back in 2020, the 26-year-old had congratulated Hamilton for launching his first clothing line, which inspired him to do something similar.

Having not been able to work on the project yet, Hamilton’s upcoming move to Ferrari might inspire Leclerc to pull the trigger. The future Ferrari partners share similar sentiments for music and fashion, and fans would hope to see them collaborate on things away from F1, too.