Lando Norris Feels ‘Nervous’ After 800 People Join McLaren’s HQ to Commemorate His Maiden F1 Win

After more than five years of racing for McLaren, Lando Norris finally bagged his maiden win in Miami. The achievement is not only a remarkable milestone for him but also for the Woking-based outfit. As the Miami win marks their first since Daniel Ricciardo’s 2021 Italian GP victory, the entire squad came together for a mega celebration.

Reacting to the sea of McLaren workers while speaking with Sky F1, Norris said, “I get nervous in these situations. There’s a lot of people here for me. But we achieved it together, so I think that’s why we’re all here today as I’m also celebrating with them. But just an incredible achievement, you know. I’ve been part of McLaren for eight years, almost. A lot of work’s gone into it, so I think that’s why you see it.”

Ever since Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 World Championship, McLaren has failed to replicate that level of form. The team has often emerged as a challenger for race wins but even those occasions depleted in recent years.

2023, however, changed the tide for the better. McLaren emerged as a regular podium contender towards the second half of the season. In 2024, they finally crossed the Max Verstappen and Red Bull hurdle to climb to the top step.

The collective effort makes the victory all the more sweet. Not only has McLaren seen key figures leave in the last few years, but many have joined from rival teams as well. Their inputs and the resultant victory have proven why the top brass is well set for further progress.

For Lando Norris, the win is special. The heartbreak in 2021 in Sochi proved to be a hard one to get over. Not many genuine chances presented since then. As he breaks the personal deadlock, McLaren management can pat their backs for entrusting the 24-year-old.

Lando Norris wins the grid over with maiden Grand Prix win

Lando Norris has established himself as one of the most friendly faces in the paddock. Having seen his journey in the sport, many fellow drivers wanted to see him cross the final hurdle.

As he did that in Miami, Lewis Hamilton applauded him while still on the track. Max Verstappen, who he defeated, was also thrilled to finally see his friend take the top step.

The post-race party was one to keep an eye on as well. Norris’ friend and renowned DJ Martin Garrix played to mark the special occasion. Meanwhile, Verstappen had the time of his life as well, as he reportedly downed 18 Gin and Tonics during the celebrations in Miami.

Further in the interview with Sky F1, Norris admitted he was the same person as he was before the win. However, he was hungry for more wins, especially at his home race at Silverstone. Meanwhile, another ambitious target he has set for himself and McLaren is the fight for the championship in 2025.