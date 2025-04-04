mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Mind Blown by Fan’s “Wicked” Tribute Hairstyle

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Lewis Hamilton fan copies his helmet design
Credits: Twitter/F1, IMAGO / HochZwei

Every sport has its own set of fanatics and F1 is no different. A Lewis Hamilton fan wanting to pay tribute to the Briton’s helmet design had such a creative hairstyle that it even left the 40-year-old stunned.

As surprised as the fan was to meet his idol, Hamilton was equally surprised. “That’s crazy” and “that’s wicked,” said Hamilton with a laugh as soon as he met his fan.

But what did the fan do with his hair? The Japanese fan insanely copied Hamilton’s helmet design to perfection.

He colored his hair yellow with shades of black and with the Ferrari logo in the centre. To make his hair resemble Hamilton’s helmet more, the fan even added some of Ferrari’s sponsors such as Unicredit, which appears on the sides.

With the fan putting in so much effort, it comes as no surprise that Hamilton too was astonished by the creativity. Netizens also appreciated the fan, with several explaining how hilarious and crazy this is at the same time.

Crazy art,” one wrote with two laughing emojis. On similar lines, another fan explained how the fan’s ingenuity is “amazing and hilarious at the same time“.

Meanwhile, one fan credited Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur for ensuring that Hamilton appreciated the fan’s efforts by greeting him and clicking a picture together. Perhaps if Hamilton ever wants to flaunt a new hairstyle, he now knows who he can approach.

As for Japanese fans, while they have always been known for their artistry, this act will certainly top the creativity of most. And just like Hamilton aims to push the limits on the track to achieve success, his fans do the same to impress him.

