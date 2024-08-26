mobile app bar

Lando Norris Flaunts a Rare $131,000 Rolex That Was Made Exclusively for the Sultan of Oman

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix Lando Norris was spotted in Monaco wearing an exceptionally rare Rolex timepiece. While not the most expensive watch in the world, it is one of the rarest and most exclusive Rolexes ever made. This particular model was originally crafted for the Sultan of Oman and is a true collector’s piece.

The watch that Norris was seen wearing is a Rolex Day-Date 18038, as noted in an Instagram post. It featured a stunning red lacquered ‘Stella’ dial with the Khanjar logo, the national emblem of Oman. This model was recently auctioned at Christie’s Important Watches auction, where it fetched an impressive $131,000.

The design of the watch is quite unique, with its 18k yellow gold case and matching gold Rolex President bracelet. The dial, which is the most eye-catching feature, is a deep red lacquer, known as the ‘Stella’ dial. The case measures 36mm, a standard for the Day-Date line. And it is equipped with automatic movement, making it as functional as it is luxurious.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Rolex Day-Date has a rich history. It was first introduced in 1956 as the first wristwatch to display both the date and the day of the week in full. Over the years, the Day-Date has undergone various design evolutions. While the core design has remained the same, the watch has featured different materials, including platinum, white gold, and rose gold.

Other variations include different dial colors, bezel designs, and customizations that cater to various markets. Exclusive versions, such as the one worn by Norris, have been made for royalty and heads of state, making the Day-Date a symbol of luxury.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

