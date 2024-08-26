Lando Norris Flaunts a Rare $131,000 Rolex That Was Made Exclusively for the Sultan of Oman

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix Lando Norris was spotted in Monaco wearing an exceptionally rare Rolex timepiece. While not the most expensive watch in the world, it is one of the rarest and most exclusive Rolexes ever made. This particular model was originally crafted for the Sultan of Oman and is a true collector’s piece.

The watch that Norris was seen wearing is a Rolex Day-Date 18038, as noted in an Instagram post. It featured a stunning red lacquered ‘Stella’ dial with the Khanjar logo, the national emblem of Oman. This model was recently auctioned at Christie’s Important Watches auction, where it fetched an impressive $131,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY Vintage (@insaneluxuryvintage)

The design of the watch is quite unique, with its 18k yellow gold case and matching gold Rolex President bracelet. The dial, which is the most eye-catching feature, is a deep red lacquer, known as the ‘Stella’ dial. The case measures 36mm, a standard for the Day-Date line. And it is equipped with automatic movement, making it as functional as it is luxurious.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Rolex Day-Date has a rich history. It was first introduced in 1956 as the first wristwatch to display both the date and the day of the week in full. Over the years, the Day-Date has undergone various design evolutions. While the core design has remained the same, the watch has featured different materials, including platinum, white gold, and rose gold.

Other variations include different dial colors, bezel designs, and customizations that cater to various markets. Exclusive versions, such as the one worn by Norris, have been made for royalty and heads of state, making the Day-Date a symbol of luxury.