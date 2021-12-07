F1

“You can’t see nothing when you go around”– F1 drivers call for better safety measures for “Suzuka with walls” Jeddah track

"You can’t see nothing when you go around"– F1 drivers call for better safety measures for "Suzuka with walls" Jeddah track
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Los Angeles Lakers? Boston Celtics release injury report
Next Article
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 All Teams Squads and Player List
F1 Latest News
"You can't defend against that"– Christian Horner frustrated with Lewis Hamilton's massive engine pace superiority ahead of Abu Dhabi GP
“You can’t defend against that”– Christian Horner frustrated with Lewis Hamilton’s massive engine pace superiority ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims that it is unlikely Max Verstappen would manage to…