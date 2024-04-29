Adrian Newey Follows Max Verstappen’s Footsteps; Sets Up Meeting with Mercedes

Max Verstappen being discontent with the turmoil within Red Bull gave rise to rumors of the Dutchman considering a move to Mercedes. With a $160 million a year contract on the table, Verstappen’s entourage is open to the idea of the move. Amid this, Red Bull’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey is also reportedly interested in following the three-time World Champion to Brackley.

According to Motorsport Italia, Mercedes contacted Newey after the recent news of his wanting to leave Red Bull broke. Newey has not made any contact with Toto Wolff or Mercedes yet, but sources point towards a potential meeting between the two after the Miami GP.

Verstappen’s representatives are also expected to sit with key figures from the Mercedes team after the race in Florida next weekend. Team principal Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ CEO Ola Kallenius, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS will all be present for this meeting (per Soy Motor).

In addition to a staggering salary, Mercedes is also open to handing the 26-year-old a long-term ambassadorial role, something they didn’t even offer Lewis Hamilton in 2023. If Verstappen accepts the deal, it could see a huge shake-up within the Red Bull camp. Helmut Marko, who has been one of Verstappen’s biggest supporters, could join him in the Austrian team.

Meanwhile, Newey’s addition would be a huge deal for the Brackley-based outfit. But the process behind the same could be very complicated for Mercedes.

Why Adrian Newey’s Mercedes move is complicated

Newey wants to leave Red Bull immediately, but the Briton is contracted with Red Bull until 2025. Even if he triggers his release clause, he would need to serve a one-year gardening leave, like almost every other F1 engineer.

In that case, Mercedes can secure the 65-year-old’s services at the end of 2025 at the earliest. It would be too late for Mercedes, who would want his valuable input to develop their 2026 car.

This challenge doesn’t just hold for Mercedes, but every team that is linked to Newey. Ferrari (his most likely destination) will have to through the same problem if they want Newey. The British aerodynamicist’s insight into helping Ferrari get better in his department could be a much-needed impetus in their hopes of winning the Championship in 2026.

For Red Bull, on the other hand, any movement will be a huge loss. Max Verstappen is the most dominant driver in F1 today. As a result, replacing him will be incredibly difficult, as will replacing Newey- one of the most gifted engineers of all time.