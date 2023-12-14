Lando Norris’ Hilarious Mysterious off Camera Move Amid Monster Deal Triggers Speculation About Red Bull Allegiance

A few weeks ago, Monster Energy decided to end its 14-year sponsorship relationship with Mercedes, choosing instead to form a new alliance with McLaren. Intriguingly, speculation among F1 enthusiasts and experts suggests that this shift could be related to McLaren’s performance, particularly the successes of Lando Norris and his team.

However, in another off-track incident, Lando Norris was inadvertently caught in an off-camera moment. His actions have triggered speculation among fans about a possible affiliation with Red Bull, and beyond that, it has raised inquiries about his ties with Monster Energy.

During a recent live-streaming session posted by Ray on Twitter, viewers witnessed Lando Norris enjoying an energy drink. However what captured the fans’ attention were Norris’s initial comments, where he mentioned his intention to have a drink.

In a lighthearted manner, Norris clarified that he didn’t want to endorse the particular drink and jokingly mentioned the need to swiftly switch off the camera. Norris said, ” I am gonna drink a drink but because I wanna give this drink absolutely no promotion, I’m gonna just turn my camera off very quickly, OK? Because I only drink Monster Energy.”

Although, once Norris turned off the camera, a fellow streamer quickly pointed out that he was consuming a Red Bull. Norris’s friend said,

“He’s drinking a Red Bull, banned!”

Nevertheless, upon hearing these comments, when the Briton returned to the live stream, he addressed the entire situation. Norris explained, “Oh, that drink was horrible. Shame the shop was shut so I couldn’t get my Monster Energy.”

What did Lando Norris say regarding taste tests after his off-camera antics?

Lando Norris, a devoted live streamer, recently intrigued viewers with off-camera moments during his quest for a Monster energy drink. Notably, he highlighted his dedication to authenticity by turning down free items. This revelation emerged during a live stream, where Norris explained to fellow streamers that the shop wasn’t open when he attempted to acquire the Monster drink.

As a result, he opted out of a live taste test, and given that Norris said, “Actually the petrol station was shut and I did want to do like a full taste test on stream of every single drink. Yeah, I’ve not asked. I’m not that kind of person. I would never ask for free stuff. ” Nevertheless despite the joy and amusement in his recent content, Lando Norris delivered a somber announcement that left fans heartbroken.

In his latest livestream, Norris revealed his decision to discontinue streaming and take a hiatus from the digital realm. However, in the aftermath of Norris’s announcement, both the F1 Twitter community and his fellow streamers characterized him as the standout performer in a presentation deserving of an Oscar.

During the live session where Norris shared the heart-wrenching news, the McLaren star became visibly emotional. Nevertheless, to avoid appearing overly sentimental, he cleverly moved away from the camera, concealing his emotions. Norris’s playful maneuvering prompted fans to humorously propose that the British driver’s live performance was deserving of an Oscar.