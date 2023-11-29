Lewis Hamilton Will Continue His Business With Monster Despite the Latter’s Decision to Cut Ties With Mercedes

Following a 14-season partnership, Monster Energy has unexpectedly switched its Formula 1 allegiance from Mercedes to McLaren. However, despite this shift, Lewis Hamilton‘s personal connection with the energy drink company remains unchanged.

Serving as Monster’s enduring face, Hamilton recently introduced the zero-sugar edition, showcasing the enduring partnership between him and the iconic brand. Interestingly, despite Monster Energy’s financial partnership with Hamilton’s competitors, the brand continues to back Hamilton owing to his enormous popularity and fame.

The exact cause behind Monster Energy’s decision to end its collaboration with Mercedes remains undisclosed. However, what remained evident is the energy drink company’s CEO stepping forward to express gratitude to the Silver Arrows.

In particular, the CEO thanked Mercedes and gave special recognition to Toto Wolff, appreciating the positive partnership they shared. However, following this, the CEO enthusiastically shared his excitement for the upcoming collaboration with McLaren in Formula 1.

According to motorsports.com Rodney Sacks said, “Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024.”

This sudden shift in circumstances implies that Monster Energy might have severed ties with Mercedes due to McLaren’s recent impressive performance. The Woking-based team significantly improved its standing, concluding a challenging season on a high note with a remarkable fourth-place finish.

Besides, given McLaren’s exceptional track record, it is reported that Monster Energy has entered into a multi-year agreement with them. Consequently, the partnership will involve featuring their logo on the helmets, race suits, and drink bottles (previously branded by Coca-Cola) of both McLaren drivers.

How does Monster Energy’s collaboration with McLaren highlight Zak Brown’s marketing intelligence?

Zak Brown’s crucial contribution has lifted the Woking-based team, overcoming recent performance hurdles. Leveraging the increased popularity of F1, especially driven by Netflix, Brown applied his extensive commercial marketing expertise to attract diverse sponsorships from major brands like Google, Dell, and British American Tobacco (Vello).

However, he again took a bold step by attempting to form a partnership with a brand that had a decade-long affiliation with Mercedes. Interestingly now that the gamble has paid off, Zak Brown has expressed his excitement. The American said, ” We are delighted to join forces with the iconic Monster Energy brand from next season onwards.”

However, the 52-year-old went on to clarify what in particular excited him and his group about working with the energy drink company. In this regard, Brown stated, ” Monster focuses on celebrating athletes through bold ideas and creating awesome content, so we can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”