Lando Norris Spotted in a Car Ride With Soccer Star’s Ex After a Year of Speculations on Dating Life

Lando Norris has once again grabbed the spotlight after he was recently spotted in a car ride with Portuguese soccer star Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend, Magui Corceiro. Since the two have been spotted together previously as well, the dating rumors have intensified.

As seen in the post below, Norris and Corceiro are enjoying a car ride together around the streets of Monaco. This is the third time that the duo have been spotted together.

The first time that fans spotted them together was last year; when Norris was enjoying a car ride with Corceiro. However, on that occasion, Corceiro was still in a relationship with Felix.

A few months later, fans spotted Norris and Corceiro enjoying a meal together. Other than them spending time off the track, Corceiro has often been spotted in the paddock as well. The McLaren driver has been single for over a year now, after his break-up with model Luisinha Oliveira.

Since both Norris and Corceiro have been spotted so often, it does not come as a surprise that fans have been speculating that the two have been dating each other. As a result, Norris once specifically addressed these speculations.

Lando Norris reveals he and Magui Corceiro are just friends

Soon after several fans just came to the conclusion that Lando Norris was dating Magui Corceiro, the Briton seemed annoyed and clarified that he and the Portuguese model were just friends. Norris said, “It seems I can’t have friends nowadays, can’t be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship”.

While Norris seems indifferent to fans spotting him hanging out with Corceiro, the Portuguese model does seem taken aback. According to f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, “It seems that Magui didn’t like having her image linked to Lando after being seen next to the driver today in Monaco. The model removed herself from all the posts including Lando’s fan pages that would have tagged her“.

f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle also adds that Joao Felix has stopped following his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Corceiro still follows Felix.

Felix and Corceiro’s relationship came to an end after reports emerged that the latter had cheated on the former when he was a loanee at Chelsea. According to those reports, Corceiro got into a relationship with Tottenham defender Pedro Porro.