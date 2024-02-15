Lando Norris Jokes That Him and Oscar Piastri Are Already Tired of Each Other

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only began their partnership at McLaren last year. The team had a highly successful year as they clinched nine podiums and finished P4 in the Constructors’ championship. Despite forming such a successful partnership in their very first season together, Norris has joked that he and Piastri have already become tired of each other.

Revered F1 journalist Lawrence Baretto was interviewing the pairing for Formula 1 recently. When Barretto asked if this was the first time the two had seen each other after the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, Norris jokingly remarked (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “Few days at McLaren [already] and things like that so… tired of each other already!”

The two have been working together in the past few days for commercial reasons. Piastri explained that in the build-up to the new campaign, McLaren have been carrying out marketing activities.

Oscar Piastri poses a threat to Lando Norris in 2024

After a pretty solid year behind the wheel of the MCL60, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will hope to achieve the same kind of success in 2024 with the MCL38. Naturally, after seeing how competitive last year’s car was, the British team will be setting their eyes on Grand Prix wins for this season.

Despite a torrid start to the 2023 season, McLaren miraculously turned their fortunes around with some pretty impactful upgrades from the Austrian GP onwards. In the end, the MCL60 was often the only car fast enough to bother Red Bull’s RB19.

The team ended the season on a high note as they grabbed fourth place in the championship ahead of Aston Martin. Moreover, McLaren also grabbed a win, albeit in the sprint, during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix weekend. In that race, Oscar Piastri pipped Lando Norris to earn his maiden F1 win across any format.

After such an impressive display, the top bosses of McLaren tipped the Australian to become a future world champion. Piastri’s staggering rise could pose a threat to Norris, who would believe at the moment that he is still the number one driver of the team.